Business News Highlights

Demand for cement falls as mega projects near completion

Demand from major infrastructure projects fell in the third quarter of 2016, causing the growth in consumption of cement to slow down compared to a similar period in 2015.

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) data shows that the year-on-year quarterly growth of cement consumption fell to 5.3 per cent in 2016 compared to 11.5 per cent in 2015, largely due to the completion of civil works on the first phase of the standard gauge railway (SGR).

The data shows that Kenyans took up 1.52 million tonnes of cement in the three months to September 2016, compared to 1.45 million tonnes in the same period in 2015 and 1.3 million tonnes in 2014.

The decline in cement demand was in line with a general slowdown in the construction sector.

“The construction sector grew by 9.3 per cent in the third quarter of 2016 compared to 15.6 per cent growth in the same quarter of 2015. The slowed growth was mirrored in the consumption of cement that decelerated from 11 per cent in the third quarter of 2015 to 5.3 per cent in the third quarter of 2016,” said KNBS in a recent report. “At the same time, imports of construction materials used in the quarter declined in key items such as steel and bars, and bitumen. This was partly on account of a considerable reduction in civil works of the SGR from Mombasa to Nairobi that is in its final phase.”

The massive railway project and a number of major road projects have driven up the demand for cement in Kenya in recent years.

The real estate sector’s fast growth has in recent years also boosted the cement industry.

Global fashion brands to open more stores in Nairobi

International fashion brands are set to open more stores in Nairobi this year as they seek to cash in on the expanding middle class and growing taste for luxury brands.

Turkish clothing line LC Waikiki, The Foschini Group (TFG) of South Africa, UK’s F&F and jewellery firms that include Austria-based Swarovski and India’s Anmol are set to open new stores next year.

LC Waikiki will open the first store in Sub-Saharan Africa in the first quarter of the year with plans to open another outlet in Karen later in the year.

The clothing line, which has over 600 stores spread across 33 countries, will mark its debut at Two Rivers Mall where the firm has already injected more than Sh100 million ($1 million) investment.

“This is our first store in Sub-Saharan Africa and the biggest in the continent. We chose Kenya as our entry point in Sub-Saharan Africa because it is a fast developing economy whose future growth looks promising. The country is also open to international retailers and brands making it a fertile ground for this type of business,” said Kremena Penchewa, area manager, LC Waikiki.

TFG is planning to open three stores at the Village Market and an additional 10 in various locations as the year unfolds. The new stores at the newly constructed extension of the Village Market will see the group introduce Foschini women’s wear shop, Markham brand targeting men and a second Sterns Jewellery store.

The group, which has 22 different retail brands under its label, opened its first store in Kenya. Sterns store, located at the Junction Mall, is a contemporary and classic jewellery shop.

Kenyan farmers help lift global tea production

An increase in Kenya’s black tea production helped push global black tea output up by 2.78 per cent last year compared to 2015, fresh statistics show.

This was despite a massive decline in Sri Lanka production. The South Asian country is among the highest tea exporters in the world.

“According to our compilation, black tea production so far this year is 1,905.13 million kg against 1,853.52 million kg in 2015. This increase of 51.61 million kilo marked a growth of 2.78 per cent,” states a new report from tea-focused publication, Global Tea Digest 2016.

The rise was despite Sri Lanka posting a massive shortfall of 40.04 million kilogrammes to dip to 262.53 million. Uganda and Tanzania also posted declines.

However, these shortfalls were offset by the huge increase of 73.30 million kilos in Kenya where production soared to 426.12 million kilogrammes from 352.82 million.

Bangladesh posted an increase of 15.01 million kilos to reach 68.78 million.

Indian production up to October rose by 8.72 million kilogrammes to reach 1049.31 million. Kenya produces black tea and it is among the world’s largest exporters of the commodity.

The country exports more than 95 per cent of its tea.

The top export markets for Kenya are Pakistan, Egypt, the UK, Afghanistan, United Arab Emirates, Russia, Sudan and Yemen.

recent data indicates that 2016 was good for tea farmers, thanks to high prices amidst a weaker dollar and lower global supply.

Growers affiliated to Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) earned a record bonus in the history of the cash crop.

International hotels make plans to open doors in Kenya

Kenya’s hotel industry is gearing up for major changes as several global brands line up to open their doors in the country. This comes amid a series of hurdles that had forced stakeholders in the hospitality sector to suspend plans to setup shop in Kenya even sooner.

Mumbai-based hotelier Sarovar has pushed back the opening date for its Lazizi Premiere airport hotel in Nairobi to January 2017 citing building delays. It was initially planned to open in September this year.

Park Inn by Radisson Nairobi will open in February 2017, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group said in October, rescheduling the earlier date of last quarter of 2013 which had been postponed multiple times.

Hotel Pullman Nairobi is one of the outlets confirmed for opening in 2017. Mombasa businessman Amjad Rahim, owner of the building that will house the hotel, confirmed that the hotel will open this year, but remains non-committal on the exact date.

The hotel’s entry was first announced in 2015.

Other expected entrants include Hilton Garden Inn which has delayed by more than a year. The 171-key hotel located next to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) is slated to open in May.