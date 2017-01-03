Business News Highlights

Murang'a County plans to take over the whole avocado sector and register all farmers into an umbrella union expected to provide farmers with inputs, extension services as well as marketing.

KQ flights diverted due to winter fog in Europe

Kenya Airways passengers were among hundreds of travelers affected by heavy fog, which blanketed parts of Europe as 2016 came to a close.

Heavy fog blanketed parts of the United Kingdom, France and the Netherlands, frustrating traffic at key airports in those countries.

“We have not cancelled any flights, merely delayed or diverted them due to bad weather,” KQ said in a statement on Monday.

Kenya’s flagship carrier noted that the disruption remains mainly in Europe and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

AccessKenya teams up with US firm to offer low-cost internet services

Internet service provider, AccessKenya has partnered with a EveryLayer, a California-based firm to offer households with low-cost data connectivity, returning to a market segment it exited in 2014. AccessKenya, ranked third in terms of broadband subscriptions in Kenya, is working to deploy its excess bandwidth to homes in Nairobi’s densely populated Eastlands area.

Offered under the ‘Surf’ brand name, this last mile Internet service has already signed up more than 500 households in areas such as Buru Buru, Jericho, Kariokor, Pangani, Umoja, Hamza, Jogoo Road, Ngara, Nairobi West, and South C.

Surf’s cheapest home Internet bouquet costs Ksh999 per month offering speeds of five megabits per second (Mbps), Ksh1,999 monthly for 10 Mbps and Ksh3,999 for faster downloads of up to 20 Mbps. AccessKenya CEO Richard Hechle said even though the firm exited the home Internet market more than two years ago the deal with EveryLayer ensures that the service provider’s infrastructure is fully utilised.

Avocado farmers earn Ksh500 million as government moves to cut out middle-men

Avocado farmers in Murang’a County in 2016 earned a gross income of Sh500 million, the county has said as it moves to take over the business from brokers.

“It is one of the best performances so far. But it is way below the total potential since most of the proceeds were middle-men driven,” said Governor Mwangi wa Iria on Monday.

The best performance was posted by the new Hash variety whose gross sales was Sh21 million.

“This was a result of the county government severing brokers’ influence on the Hash variety. We grouped farmers into regional producer groups and established a value addition plant in Maragua sub-county. The result was succeeding in capping minimum guarantee price per piece of Hash avocado at Sh8 up from the middlemen’s price of Sh1.50 a piece,” he said.

This year, the county plans to take over the whole avocado sector and register all farmers into an umbrella union expected to provide farmers with inputs, extension services as well as marketing. The governor said, so far, the county had succeeded in eradicating diseases that have in the past adversely affected returns from the crop.