Business News Highlights

Future generations to suffer for Treasury ’ s mistakes.

Parliament has put the National Treasury on the spot for its increased use of long-term debt, arguing that ignoring short-term loans was putting a heavy burden on future generations.

The Parliamentary Budget and Appropriation Committee (BAC) says the Treasury has routinely ignored borrowing guidelines amid increased appetite for external public debts.

The committee is pushing for a balanced mix of short and long-term loans to enable equitable sharing of debt burden between current and future generations.

Loans with repayment periods of less than 5 years are considered short-term while those over 10 years are considered long-term. The Treasury’s move to support long term loans is informed by the need to keep regular loan repayments low as Kenya struggles with public debt.

Government will shut down private security firms that underpay employees

President Uhuru Kenyatta Thursday ordered the Ministry of Labour to shut down all private security companies that flout the law on minimum wages.

The President said the Government will not allow any security firm that defies the law on minimum wages and other work-related regulations to continue its operations.

The Head of State gave the directive when he hosted 4,000 private security officers at State House, Nairobi.

“With immediate effect, all those companies that do not meet minimum wage requirements should be shut down,” said the President.

Kenyatta said those who are not ready to pay at least minimum wage salaries to private security officers under their employment should leave the business.

He also cited reports that some security companies confiscate the IDs and original certificates of employees will no longer be tolerated.

Eveready terminates contract to distribute Energizer products

Troubled battery maker, Eveready has terminated its almost 50-year distribution deal with Energizer Holdings, saying the contract was tilted in favour of the latter company. The battery firm says its long-time contract with Energize, an American multinational company, restricted it from pricing products, picking those that best-fit the Kenyan market and independently diversifying its portfolio.

Jackson Mutua, Eveready’s Managing Director stated yesterday that Energizer changed the company purchase terms last year from an open to a cash-based account without notice. The move affected the firm’s ability to supply the local market.

KRA partners with Kiambu County to crackdown on tax evaders

The County Government of Kiambu has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) enabling the regulator to collect Property Taxes and Single Business Permits fees on behalf of the County.

The partnership shall enable the County government of Kiambu leverage on KRA’s iTax platform thereby availing the advantage of making payment through any of the 37 banks in the payment gateway, as well as through mobile telephony. Its implementation shall also include a joint enforcement approach by both KRA and Kiambu County, thereby making it difficult for defaulters to operate undetected.

The second phase will entail payment and billing of property rates through the iTax system. County revenue officers will have user rights on iTax, allowing them to generate billing slips through the system. Taxpayers will also be able to make payments and generate e-slips through iTax.

During the occasion, KRA’s Commissioner of Domestic Taxes, Mr. Benson Korongo reiterated that this was the culmination of a collaboration journey undertaken by KRA and Kiambu County to seal revenue leakages, and ultimately plough back revenue otherwise lost by the County government.

“Upon full implementation, taxpayers will be availed the convenience of accessing their bills and make payment from the comfort of their premises via iTax, and even generate and print their permits.” Commissioner Korongo said.

In the last financial year, Kiambu County collected a total of Sh2.5 billion which was Sh800 million shy of its Sh3.3 billion target. Kiambu County Governor William Kabogo states that the county is working towards improving its revenue collection efficiency.