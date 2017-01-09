Home / Access / Big wins at The Golden Globe Awards: Full Winners list

Big wins at The Golden Globe Awards: Full Winners list

  • Big wins at The Golden Globe Awards: Full Winners list
  • Big wins at The Golden Globe Awards: Full Winners list
  • Big wins at The Golden Globe Awards: Full Winners list
  • Big wins at The Golden Globe Awards: Full Winners list
  • Big wins at The Golden Globe Awards: Full Winners list
  • Big wins at The Golden Globe Awards: Full Winners list
  • Big wins at The Golden Globe Awards: Full Winners list

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 06: The new 2009 Golden Globe statuettes are on display during an unveiling by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California. The 66th annual Golden Globe Awards are scheduled for January 11. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The 74th Golden Globe Awards took place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills last Sunday with some surprises in store for everyone. In attendance was Hollywood elite and it was a couples affair with everyone from Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend with Ryan Gosling dedicating his win for ‘La La Land’ to the late brother of his partner Eva Mendes. The show featured a tribute to mother and daughter acting duo Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, who died within a day of each other.  The show was hosted by The Tonight Show’s Jimmy Fallon and actor Sylvester Stallone’s three daughters Sistine (18), Scarlet (14) and Sophia (20) served as Miss Golden Globes 2017. Here is a full list of the winners.

Film

Best motion picture – Drama: ‘Moonlight’

Best motion picture — Musical or Comedy: ‘La La Land’

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture — Drama: Isabelle Huppert, ‘Elle’

6543498_isahuppert_1000x625

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture — Drama: Casey Affleck, ‘Manchester by the Sea’

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture — Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone, ‘La La Land’

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture — Musical or Comedy: Ryan Gosling, ‘La La Land’

74th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Ryan Gosling, Winner, Best Actor, Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)

74th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: Ryan Gosling, Winner, Best Actor, Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 — (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)

 

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture: Viola Davis, ‘Fences’

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, ‘Nocturnal Animals’

Best director — Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle, ‘La La Land’

Best screenplay — Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle, ‘La La Land’

chazelle-jpg-size-custom-crop-1086x760

Best motion picture — Animated: ‘Zootopia’

Best foreign language film: ‘Elle’ (France)

Best original score — Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz, ‘La La Land’

Best original song — Motion Picture: “City of Stars,” ‘La La Land’

Television

Best television series — Drama: ‘The Crown’ Netflix

Best television series — Musical or Comedy: ‘Atlanta,’ FX

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, creator, executive producer and actor Donald Glover accepts the award for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy for the series "Atlanta" during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, creator, executive producer and actor Donald Glover accepts the award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy for the series “Atlanta” during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Best television limited series or motion picture made for television: ‘The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story,’ FX

Best performance by an actress in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television: Sarah Paulson, ‘The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story’

Best performance by an actor in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television: Tom Hiddleston, ‘The Night Manager’

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Tom Hiddleston accepts the award for Best Actor - Limited Series or Motion Picture for TV for his role in "The Night Manager" onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Tom Hiddleston accepts the award for Best Actor – Limited Series or Motion Picture for TV for his role in “The Night Manager” onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Best performance by an actress in a television series — Drama: Claire Foy, ‘The Crown’

Best performance by an actor in a television series — Drama: Billy Bob Thornton, ‘Goliath’

Best performance by an actress in a television series — Musical or Comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross, ‘Black-ish’

landscape-1483929103-elle-tracee-ellis-ross-golden-globe

Best performance by an actor in a television series — Musical or Comedy: Donald Glover, ‘Atlanta’

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television: Olivia Colman, ‘The Night Manager’

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television: Hugh Laurie, ‘The Night Manager’

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>