Big wins at The Golden Globe Awards: Full Winners list

The 74th Golden Globe Awards took place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills last Sunday with some surprises in store for everyone. In attendance was Hollywood elite and it was a couples affair with everyone from Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend with Ryan Gosling dedicating his win for ‘La La Land’ to the late brother of his partner Eva Mendes. The show featured a tribute to mother and daughter acting duo Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, who died within a day of each other. The show was hosted by The Tonight Show’s Jimmy Fallon and actor Sylvester Stallone’s three daughters Sistine (18), Scarlet (14) and Sophia (20) served as Miss Golden Globes 2017. Here is a full list of the winners.

Film

Best motion picture – Drama: ‘Moonlight’

Best motion picture — Musical or Comedy: ‘La La Land’

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture — Drama: Isabelle Huppert, ‘Elle’

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture — Drama: Casey Affleck, ‘Manchester by the Sea’

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture — Musical or Comedy: Emma Stone, ‘La La Land’

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture — Musical or Comedy: Ryan Gosling, ‘La La Land’

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture: Viola Davis, ‘Fences’

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, ‘Nocturnal Animals’

Best director — Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle, ‘La La Land’

Best screenplay — Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle, ‘La La Land’

Best motion picture — Animated: ‘Zootopia’

Best foreign language film: ‘Elle’ (France)

Best original score — Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz, ‘La La Land’

Best original song — Motion Picture: “City of Stars,” ‘La La Land’

Television

Best television series — Drama: ‘The Crown’ Netflix

Best television series — Musical or Comedy: ‘Atlanta,’ FX

Best television limited series or motion picture made for television: ‘The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story,’ FX

Best performance by an actress in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television: Sarah Paulson, ‘The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story’

Best performance by an actor in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television: Tom Hiddleston, ‘The Night Manager’

Best performance by an actress in a television series — Drama: Claire Foy, ‘The Crown’

Best performance by an actor in a television series — Drama: Billy Bob Thornton, ‘Goliath’

Best performance by an actress in a television series — Musical or Comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross, ‘Black-ish’

Best performance by an actor in a television series — Musical or Comedy: Donald Glover, ‘Atlanta’

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television: Olivia Colman, ‘The Night Manager’

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television: Hugh Laurie, ‘The Night Manager’