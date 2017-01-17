BEACHLIFE NY 17 Presented by 6AM with CIROC: The Highlights

6 am Entertainment in conjunction with Cîroc partnered to create the ultimate New Year’s party at Alliance Safari Beach in Diani. The headlining act was world renowned Swedish progressive house Dj Marcus Schossow, alongside South African Delight DJ Cuebar. Other Kenya Artist that Beachlife stage are Dj Drazen, Dj John, Dj Mr Dru, Dj Hypnotiq, Jack Rosster, Dj Beng Beng ad DJ Euggy.
Dj John and Dj Hypnotiq getting ready to rock the Hip Hop Stage
Camille from CHOCHOTE Marketing enjoying a Cîroc Cocktail
Fans wilding out during the Beach life NY 17 party with Cîroc
Dj Mr. Dru taking control of the Decks
Headlining Act Marcus Schossow takes centre stage
Midnight Fireworks at the Cîroc VIP
Dj Euggy and South African act DJ Cuebar before they take the stage
Revellers getting to usher in 2017