Barca overturn Bilbao upset

Luis Suarez scored his 100th goal in his 120th game for Barcelona as the Spanish giants overturned a 2-1 first leg loss with a commanding 3-1 victory over Athletic Bilbao to reach the Copa del Rey quarter-finals last night.

Suarez volleyed home from Neymar’s cross at the Nou Camp to put Barcelona 1-0 up on the night and ahead in the tie on away goals with the scores level at 2-2.

The Uruguayan is the third-fastest player to reach a century of goals for Barcelona, with only Mariano Martin (99 games) and Hungarian striker Laszlo Kubala (103) having taken fewer appearances to reach the landmark.

It took Lionel Messi 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barca.

Neymar put Barcelona 3-2 ahead on aggregate after the break when he coolly drilled in a low penalty after he was fouled.

But moments later Athletic striker Saborit’s towering header levelled the tie on away goals.

A nervousness engulfed the Nou Camp with the tie heading towards extra-time – until Messi curled in a shot off the post from 20 yards.

The Argentina forward’s strike – his third free-kick in three games in 2017 – put the Catalans into the quarter-finals for the seventh successive season.

Messi’s strike also equaled the record for the highest number of free-kick goals for Barcelona.

That record was being held by Everton boss Ronald Koeman who played for the Catalans in the 1990’s.

“Congratulations on scoring your 26th free kick goal at Barcelona tonight. One to go to break another record,” Koeman tweeted in praise of Messi.

Barcelona have not lost a La Liga game since the start of October but after a series of disappointing draws are five points behind arch rivals Real Madrid in the race for the Spanish title.

That means the Copa del Rey may prove to be their best hope of domestic silverware this season.

Boss Luis Enrique knows what it takes to win this competition having led the Catalans to success in each of the past two seasons – taking them to a third triumph in a row would be a feat not achieved since 1953.

Defeat means Athletic, who are seventh in La Liga, have lost to Barca in the Copa del Rey for the past three seasons.