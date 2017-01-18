Australian firm may shut down Sh32 billion Kwale titanium mine

Australian mining company, Base Resources is conducting drilling to determine whether the life of its $305 million (Sh31.7 billion) Kenyan titanium mine might be extended, the firm’s Managing Director Tim Carstens has said.

Speaking to reporters in Nairobi on Tuesday, he noted that the project has roughly eight years left to run.

The project is also Kenya’s largest mining investment, based in the coastal region of Kwale.

“We should be in a position to hopefully declare an additional resource, which will mean an extension of the Kwale mine life,” Carstens said.

Base Resources also said that it plans to start exploratory drilling in Tanzania in the first half of this year.

Base Resources said it expected to produce between 450,000 to 480,000 tonnes of ilmenite – a titanium-iron oxide mineral – this year, compared with 455,870 tonnes produced in the year to June 30, 2016. The projection is unchanged from its July 2016 forecasts.

Its production of rutile – a mineral also containing titanium – is expected to be 88,000 to 93,000 tonnes, up from 85,654 tonnes in the last financial year. In July, it had a forecast of 88,000 to 95,000 tonnes.

It expects to produce 33,000 to 37,000 tonnes of zircon, compared with 31,389 tonnes in the last financial year, trimming its July forecast of 35,000 to 40,000 tonnes.

Zircon, also an important high value mineral, will see its output boosted from the production of 8,000 to 10,000 tonnes of low grade zircon, made from re-processing secondary zircon ore.

Ilmenite is used for titanium dioxide production and as a base pigment in paint, paper and plastics. Rutile is used in refractory ceramics and as a pigment. Zircon is used to make ceramic tiles and in refractories, foundries and chemicals.

The announcement comes after Chemours, a US-based chemical company said it will raise the price of its lead product, titanium dioxide, for the third time in nearly a year.

The company, which is the world’s largest producer of titanium dioxide, announced that as of February 1, 2017, the price for all Ti-Pure titanium dioxide grades sold in Latin America, the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa will increase by $150 (Sh15,600) per ton.

Overall, global TiO2 pricing has increased by about 2 per cent since September.