An inside look at Kenya’s most popular hotels

Ever wondered how the inside of some of the biggest hotels in the country look like? Well we broke down some of the coolest chill-spots for you so you can plan your next trip or night out with ease.

The “T” Lounge – Fairmont The Norfolk Hotel

As with everything at the The Norfolk Hotel, the T Lounge is decidedly nostalgic. The relaxation area ‘beckons the individual, to pause, take refuge and relax in its elegantly Colonial seating space and surrounding. Whether it is the morning, afternoon, or evening, the sumptuous and refined décor lulls the guest into an inviting classical yet lifestyle zone.’ With furnishings that remind you of a rich old uncle’s study, it’s your best bet if you are looking for something ‘old-school.’

Mezze on the Deck – Best Western

Although Mezze on the Deck takes a little inspiration from traditional Middle East and Mediterranean fare with its dishes, the look is rather middle-of-the road. This doesn’t mean that it’s not the go-to for a little atmospheric savor. It is considered one of the hottest rooftop bars in the city for a reason.

Rooms and Suites – Tribe Hotel

‘Inside, cool granite and stretches of dark Indian slate temper earthy combinations of cumin, sandstone, and brown-sugar hues,’ the work truly shows, with ‘900 hand-sculpted artefacts from all over Africa have been gathered here, capturing the diversity of the continent and evoking a sense of splendour that is raising the luxury hotel stakes in the continent.’ Tribe is all safari and savanna.

The Balcony Bar – Villa Rosa Kempinski

The Balcony Bar knows no modesty in its description, ‘mixing informal ambience with plush surroundings and entertainment on certain evening’s by selected performers, it is recognised as the place to be seen.’ Apart from offering a little exclusivity, the masculine air of the lounge means that you can look like a boss while you pass the time over some Martini variations.

Suites – Sarova Whitesands

‘Discover a life of comfort, design and luxury,’ Sarova Whitesands starts. Compared to other entries on this list Whitesands lies on the minimalist side of things. No overstuffed chairs, or frills, just white beaches that stretch for miles.

