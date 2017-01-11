American popstar Demi Lovato chilling with elephants in Kenya

Yup, you read that right Demi Lovato is in Kenya. The 24-year old singer and actress has been the country since last weekend and by the looks of things she seems to be having a grand old time.

“Caption this. Wait actually… don’t. 😂 🐘🐘🐘🐘,” she posted on a picture with a baby elephant trunk photobombing her pic.

Lovato who has listed ‘philanthropist’ in her Instagram description must be living up to the title as she spent her 21st birthday in 2013 in the country too as part of a Me to We, Free The Children campaign.

