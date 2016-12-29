Al-Shabaab might hack 2017 election transmission system, CS claims

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has sensationally claimed that the electronic voter transmission system to be employed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in next year’s general election is likely to be hacked by the al-Shabaab terror group.

Mr Mucheru who was giving his submissions before the senate’s special committee on election laws Amendment Bill said there is need for a manual back up system for the August 8, polls.

He said the country must adopt the handbook system to avoid any interruption from external forces which may not be limited to the militia group.

“We are at war with al-Shabaab, known to bring down technology. The Ministry fully recommends manual back up system,” said Mucheru.

But his claims were immediately refuted by Mombasa senator Hassan Omar who termed it ‘mediocre’ and ‘dangerous at this time’.

The CS however defended the government push to have alternative manual voting system basing his fears on possible al-Shabaab interference with the 2017 poll results.

“I support full electronic process in future but we also need a back-up. We need an optional system,” he added.

He said the option of a manual system is viable not only because of terrorism but also for reasons related to challenge in the country’s telecommunication infrastructure.

Mucheru disclosed to the committee chaired by Senator Amos Wako (Busia, ODM) that technology has failed even in the best of countries, adding that network failure and hacking can actually happen.

He gave examples of Ghana, Gambia and the just concluded US elections.

The CS said Kenyans will not have any reason to wait for two days for the systems to be brought back in the event of its failure during next year’s polls.

He said only 75 % of the country is covered by 3G network leaving out other parts of the country,

However, Mucheru warned technology will not be used to violate the rights of other Kenyans.

“Cartels are trying to use technology to frustrate Kenyans. We have realized early enough and the same technology will be used to control all that,” he said

Mucheru who was accompanied by his principal secretary Sammy Itemere, said that during the August 8, voters will present themselves physically, a scenario he argued would guarantee a clean register.