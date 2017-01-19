Afternoon Business News Highlights January 19 2017

State House in crisis meeting as maize price hits 5-year high

President Uhuru Kenyatta Wednesday met his top advisers to discuss a rapid response plan for the drought that is ravaging parts Kenya even as the price of maize flour hit a five-year high with the sharp drop in grain supply countrywide.

Cabinet secretaries in charge of Treasury, Devolution and Agriculture alongside top bureaucrats in the three ministries met the President at State House, Nairobi to brief him on the response plan they are said to have crafted during a late night meeting on Tuesday.

State House said Mr Kenyatta had received a preliminary report on the famine situation and agreed to meet the team again on January 27 when it is expected to submit a detailed report on the unfolding crisis.

“The national government will realign its budget to address the situation and county governments should also come up with measures aimed at curtailing the situation,” said the statement from State House.

Millers said the rapid rise in the price of maize flour was being driven by the fact that a 90kg bag of maize is now selling at Sh3,400 compared to Sh2,800 last year.

A national drive to provide 100 per cent of Kenya’s population with electricity by 2020 and reduce load losses is gaining momentum, steered by a multi-billion-dollar project pipeline.

Supplying hard-to-reach rural areas that are currently off-grid forms a key part of the government’s efforts, and has opened doors to private investors and developers as Kenya’s state-owned utilities look to tap funding for projects.

Their efforts are expected to receive a boost in the early part of 2017 with the launch of a framework for public-private partnerships (PPPs), which will play a pivotal part in plugging funding gaps.

Key to Kenya’s plans is a bid to double the number of customers connected to the country’s high-voltage transmission grid to 9m by 2018.

The Sh362 billion initiative, which is being coordinated by the state-owned utility Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (Ketraco), includes installing 8300 km of new lines, which will extend the grid’s reach to 80 per cent of the population.

Electricity distributor, Kenya Power has recovered 18 transformers and other electricity conductors valued at over Sh12 million in Kiambu County.

Led by Kenya Power’s Head of Security Major Geoffrey Kigen, the operation also recovered a huge cache of vandalized conductors buried in a 25 acre piece of land.

This is the biggest cache Kenya Power has recovered this year. Kigen said that one suspect has been arrested and investigations to get the rest of the culprits are on going.

The team found the equipment following a tip from the new owner of the plot, who noticed wires protruding from the ground as he was clearing the land for development.

The Head of Security says 60 transformers have been stolen in the last six months, “but this a significant drop compared to an average of 400 transformers vandalized in previous years over the same period.”

According to the utility company, international demand for copper is fuelling vandalism, with transformer oil, which is used in restaurants, and engine oil driving local demand.

Kenya Airways hires 60 staff on contract terms

Kenya Airways has recruited over 60 new employees through a third-party company despite ongoing negotiations with other subcontracted staff to improve their working terms.

The national carrier, known by its international code as KQ, has engaged a Nairobi-based human resource firm — Preferred Personnel Africa — to hire cabin crew, customer care and ground handling staff.

The new recruits, a majority of whom are flight attendants, are currently being trained before being absorbed into the airline in the coming weeks.

The national carrier is recruiting three months after 500 staff from another sub-contracted firm went on a go-slow demanding better salaries and benefits and on the backdrop of staff sackings that have to date affected 118 people.

“I can confirm that KQ has engaged us to be a recruitment vendor to help them efficiently fill employee positions in the company,” said Rose Musau, the founder and chief executive of Preferred Personnel Africa.

About 500 KQ employees subcontracted from Career Directions Limited (CDL) — one of four HR firms the airline deals with — went on a go-slow in October demanding to be made permanent staff.

Kifwa protests after being left out of marine insurance deal

Clearing and forwarding agents have protested over being left out of implementing the local marine insurance policy, which became effective over a fortnight ago.

Through their lobby Kenya International Freight and Warehousing Association (Kifwa), the agents Wednesday claimed that the process is going on without involving them and by extension importers.

“Marine insurance is not a new phenomenon, we have always worked on imported goods insured or otherwise. The fact that they want to collect that insurance locally is what is now bringing the gap in terms of the procedure,” said Kifwa official William Ojonyo at a Press briefing in Nairobi. “We are not against it, it is only that they are not bringing us on board to understand.”

The lobby group represents interests of about 1,200 clearing, forwarding and warehousing companies in the country. The Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) has, however, said it will conduct stakeholder sensitisation workshops in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu and Eldoret.

Local insurance companies have already positioned themselves for a piece of the Sh30 billion marine cargo insurance (MCI) market.