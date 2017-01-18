Afternoon Business News Highlights January 18 2017

Mastercard links farmers with buyers online

US-based multinational financial services corporation, Mastercard has launched a digital platform to connect smallholder farmers to buyers. The portal, dubbed 2Kuze, will allow farmers to buy, sell and receive payments for agricultural goods via their phones.

2Kuze was developed by the Mastercard Lab for Financial Inclusion based in Kenya through an $11 million (Sh1.14 billion) grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to develop local products.

The pilot has been signed up to 2,000 small-scale farmers in Nandi Hills in partnership with Cafedirect Producers Foundation, a non-profit working with 300,000 smallholder farmers.

Persistent drought sees tea production fall 30 per cent

Tea production in the country has decreased by 30 per cent in the last five months due to a prolonged dry spell, the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) has said.

KTDA chairman Peter Kanyago has said that although tea prices improved at the Mombasa auction, production at the farms has fallen due to changes in climate.

READ ALSO: KTDA drops fertilizer price by 35 per cent signaling reprieve for over 560,000 farmers

Speaking at Ragati Tea Factory during its Annual General Meeting in Mathira, Nyeri County, Mr Kanyago said farmers may receive reduced payments this year since crop production has been greatly affected.

He said the effects started in June last year which was the beginning of the current financial year.

Everything is fine, says Trade Ministry amid massive job losses

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has downplayed concerns that more industries might close down this year and leaving an unprecedented number of Kenyans jobless.

“We don’t expect anybody to shut down. The business environment is good,” Industry and Enterprise Development PS Julius Korir said in a recent statement.

He spoke in an interview on the sidelines of the 22nd Session of the FAO/WHO Coordinating Committee for Africa in Nairobi.

The World Bank last October ranked Kenya 92nd globally in its Ease of Doing Business Index from 108 previously, citing business reforms initiated by the government. Growth in the manufacturing sector was sluggish in 2016 as industries struggled to cope in a tough business environment characterised by massive layoffs and closure of two factories.

READ ALSO: Thousands to join job market as employment opportunities dwindle

Kenya Fluorspar Company laid off hundreds of workers after it began scaling down operations in February last year. The move followed a global slump in fluorspar prices and stiff competition in the sector.

Meanwhile, Tyre manufacturer Sameer Africa also announced plans to close its Mombasa Road plant last September, a move which will leave hundreds without jobs. The listed firm cited competition from cheap and subsidised tyre imports mainly from China.

READ ALSO: Job opportunities shrinking despite economic growth

According to the Kenya Association of Manufacturers, local industries are grappling with high cost of energy at Sh11 per kilowatt hour, compared to Ethiopia, where factories are enjoying lower tariffs of between four and five cents per kilowatt hour. Illicit trade and corruption are also major concerns for the sector.

It is estimated that Kenyan manufacturers are losing at least 40 per cent of their market share to counterfeiters, KAM CEO Phyllis Wakiaga said recently.