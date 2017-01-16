Afternoon Business News Highlights January 16 2017

Ouko denounces Sh8.9 billion Utalii College tender award

The award of Sh8.9 billion contract for the building of the controversial Ronald Ngala Utalii College in Mombasa was skewed in favour of the contractor, the latest audit report has revealed.

Auditor-General Edward Ouko says despite the contract being awarded to the third lowest prequalified bidder, taxpayers were tied to paying undetermined interest charges on late payment as well as advancing the contractor 10 per cent of the contract sum. Mombasa-based M/s Mulji Devraj and Brothers won the tender.

“The contract provides for interest charges on late payment and an advance payment of 10 per cent before commencement of works thus the contract was flawed in favour of the contractor,” he said in a report tabled in Parliament on October 25, last year.

Mr Ouko said he could not ascertain why the contract was not awarded to the lowest bidder — M/s China Jiangxi International K Ltd — since there was a material deference of Sh498.7 million yet all bidders had undergone evaluation and prequalification. The audit comes amid ongoing investigations by the National Assembly Public Investment Committee (PIC) on the controversial award of the contract.

UAE dethrones India as top exporter of petroleum to Kenya

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has toppled India to become Kenya’s top supplier of petroleum amid a shrinking oil import bill linked to lower global prices.

Kenya’s fuel imports from New Delhi shrunk to Sh51.3 billion in the first 10 months of last year, from Sh89.1 billion in a similar period of 2015, representing a 42 per cent drop or a cutback of Sh37.8 billion.

Over the period, petroleum imports from UAE jumped 18 per cent to Sh58.1 billion in the review period, overtaking India as the single largest supplier of fuel consumed in Kenya, the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) data shows.

The Middle Eastern nation has made a comeback on Kenya’s top import table for petroleum, having lost the position to India after the closure of Kenya’s only refinery in Mombasa in 2013.

KRA stops importation of gaming equipment, machines and devices

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has stopped the importation of gaming equipment, machines and devices. In a notice to importers and customs agents on Friday, the taxman said importation of such goods must first be cleared by the Interior ministry.

“The Kenya Revenue Authority wishes to notify all importers, custom agents and the general public that the government has stopped importation of all gaming equipment, machines and devices forthwith,” said the notice, which was signed by the Commissioner of Customs and Border Control.

The move comes after Betting Control and Licensing Board Chairman Anthony Kimani Kung’u urged all county commissioners to get rid of illegal gaming machines in the country and arraign the operators and owners in court.

IMF slams Kenya, EAC for failing to effectively support inter-regional trade

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has criticized Kenya and its East African counterparts for failing to effectively support trade between the regions.

In one of its latest reports, the international organisation has invoked governments and stakeholders across Sub-Saharan Africa to increase their efforts in promoting inter-regional trade, thereby alleviating poverty, vreating jobs and improving the livelihoods of millions of people within these nations.

The report, dubbed ‘A Work in Progress: Integrating Markets for Goods, Labor, and Capital in the East African Community’, states that the EAC aims to deepen cooperation among its member states in the political, economic, and social domains. The EAC was formally established by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda in 2000; Burundi and Rwanda subsequently joined in 2007.

“In principle, EAC member countries have pursued economic integration not only for its economic benefits but also as a stepping stone to political integration—the ultimate objective. The EAC as a whole is among the fastest-growing regions, but there are significant differences across countries. Growth has been strong for many years in most member countries, allowing for a significant increase in living standards,” states the report.

Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda have had more diversified exports in recent years. Kenya has a much more developed financial sector than the other EAC countries. All countries in the EAC are net commodities importers, but a number of them face the prospect of becoming significant hydrocarbon producers.

The share of intra-EAC imports in total imports has, however, not increased in the past 15 years, and most imports continue to come from outside sub-Saharan Africa.

This share has been relatively stable at about 8 per cent over most of the period before recording a small decline in the past two years.