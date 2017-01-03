Afternoon Business News Highlights

Workers set to enjoy tax cuts as new rules come into effect

Pay-as-you-earn (PAYE) tax cuts that the Treasury promised last June have come into effect. The income tax reforms that Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich announced in his last budget raised the tax bands by 10 percentage points and increased the monthly personal relief (MPR) from Ksh1,162 to Ksh1,280, amounting to tax savings of up to Sh609 per month.

The marginal relief, which amounts to Ksh7,302 annually, offers some reprieve to workers who have endured the now-repealed tax bands since 2005.

The changes have also raised the tax-free income threshold from Ksh11,137 to Ksh12,260, largely benefitting those at the bottom of the income pyramid such as security guards, waiters, messengers and cooks.

Kaimenyi moves to fight corruption at Lands Ministry with smart cards

Lands Cabinet Secretary Jacob Kaimenyi has directed staff at Ardhi House to immediately get biometric cards to access their work stations, a move aimed at curbing runaway graft.

Prof Kaimenyi said the new measure is also aimed at improving staff output by ensuring they arrive on time and log out when they leave with special access given to certain floors to specific people where crucial land documents are kept.

The new measure completely locks out civilians from visiting certain floors where access is restricted to avert an emerging trend where files go missing or details are altered to facilitate theft or deprivation of land.

“We are serious about serving Kenyans and this means enhancing staff capacity to fight graft and be accountable for the work they do. Every ministry employee will now be required to have an identity card at all times to access their work stations and we will be able to question their frequent presence at other locations,” he said.

Prof Kaimenyi spoke when he directed Survey of Kenya staff to immediately occupy a Sh840 million four-storey building constructed three years ago by the government that will soon help Kenya digitise its land records.

Kenyans set for higher utility bills as dry weather reduces water levels

Prolonged dry weather looks set to put a financial burden on households as reduced water levels in dams translate to rising electricity bills and expensive water due to rationing.

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) says electricity bills will continue rising on increased use of expensive thermal power as poor weather cuts input of cheaper hydro power to the national grid.

This will see Nairobi households dig deeper into their pockets to meet their utility bills after water provider started rationing the commodity in what will prompt homes to seek expensive water from private vendors.

The UN has already warned of an impending severe drought in Kenya in early 2017 —cutting supply from water dams and setting the stage for expensive food, especially vegetables that closed the year at record prices.

“We are doing badly. If the drought continues we may see the costs of electricity rise further,” the ERC director of electricity, Joseph Oketch, said.

Electricity bills have increased for two months consecutively, hitting a 16-month high in December due to Kenya Power’s increased uptake of expensive diesel-generated power for supply to consumers amid a steep drop in cheaper hydropower.

The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage (NCWS) last week issued a notice of an impending water rationing beginning January due to depressed water levels at the Ndakaini Dam in Murang’a County – the main water source for the city.