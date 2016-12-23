Afternoon Business News Highlights

Bleak future for tea farmers despite record earnings in 2016

Tea farmers have posted record earnings this year due to high produce prices against a weaker dollar.

Growers affiliated with the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) earned a record-high bonus compared to any other year in the history of the crop. Farmers earned Sh84 billion from leaves delivered in the 2015/2016 season, marking the second year of improved earnings helped by by a stable exchange rate and high pricing of the commodity in the word market.

The price of hand-picked KTDA teas rose by 29 per cent to Sh300 per Kilogram, up from Sh233 the previous year. The Agency has said that despite the industry’s stellar performance in 2016, next year’s earnings may dwindle due to low prices at the Mombasa tea auction.

Nakumatt faces higher wage bill as employees get 11 per cent pay increase

Regional retailer, Nakumatt will face increased staff costs in the coming months after the supermarket chain signed a fresh 11 per cent pay raise deal with workers for the next two years. The retailers 5,000 unionised employees also secured higher housing , transportation allowances and overtime pay as part of the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The deal between the Kenya Union of Commercial, Food and Allied Workers (Kucfaw) and Nakumatt Holdings was signed on Wednesday.

Tough financial times ahead as Treasury struggles to reduce budget deficit

Kenya’s government will not be able to meet all its financial commitments in the coming year and will likely fall short of many of its targets, a new analysis by research group Fitch Ratings has found.

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kenya’s Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at ‘B+’ with a Negative Outlook.

IDR, which is the Fitch Ratings credit scale, offers an opinion on the ability of an agency or country’s government to meet its financial commitments. The ratings are marked by a series of symbols that range between “AAA” and “D”.

“Kenya’s ratings are supported by its strong growth potential and resilience to shocks, favourable business climate and only moderate exposure to commodity prices. However, its ratings are constrained by its low GDP per capita, sizeable twin budget and current account deficits and rising public and external debt ratios, as well as by political risks,” said the report.

The analysis comes at a time when Kenya is starting to make headway in reducing its budget deficit, but it remains substantial and the consolidation path is subject to downside risks.

A report from the Central Bank of Kenya indicates that non-performing loans (NPLs) increased to 9.3 per cent of gross loans as of October 2016, up from 5.7 per cent in October 2015. Kenya’s August 2017 general elections pose some security and economic risks. Some violent incidents appear likely, but Fitch does not expect it to be anything like the scale of the 2007 elections, when up to 1,500 people were killed in ethnic violence.