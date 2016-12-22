Afternoon Business News Highlights

UK government says ‘Chickengate’ cash will be used to buy ambulances

The British government has lost its bid to guide the use of £349,047.39 Ksh44.1 million recovered from a UK firm that bribed Kenyan electoral and exam officials to secure contracts

The British High Commission in Nairobi yesterday said the UK government is in agreement for the funds recovered from the ‘Chickengate’ scandal to be used in purchase of ambulances. This marks a deviation from its earlier position recommending the confiscated money be used to buy bed nets for pregnant mothers and children in malaria-prone areas.

“Both governments have agreed that the purchase of ambulances was a suitable use of the funds arising from the Smith and Ouzman case,” said a statement from the British High Commission.

Most of the vehicles are already in the country and will be converted in Nairobi for medical use, the Commission added.

Registrar of Companies dismantles Murang’a governor’s investment vehicle

The Registrar of Companies has dissolved the controversial Murang’a County Investment Cooperative Society, which was initiated by Governor Mwangi wa Iria in 2014.

The initiative, which President Uhuru Kenyatta heaped praise on during his 2014 Jamhuri Day celebration speech, has failed amid opposition.

A gazette notice dated November 25 and signed by Alice Mwendwa on behalf of the Registrar of Companies announced the dissolution.

“There was nothing wrong with the company, only that it was subjected to bad politics by my political opponents,” Governor wa Iria said.

He said negative campaigns by his detractors caused residents to lose faith in the project.

Kenya remains key ivory smuggling route despite efforts to curb illegal trade

Kenya is still a smuggling route for illegal ivory despite the measures put in place by the government to curb the vice, with large shipments of elephant tusks being shipped via Mombasa port.

Despite enhanced security at the Port, experts have it that trafficking is facilitated by corruption, with criminal gangs paying off police, customs officials and judges.

These developments come just as a cache of ivory was recently nabbed at the Mombasa Port.

Early this year, President Uhuru Kenyatta set alight over 105 tons of ivory and nearly 1.5 tons of rhino horns, in his speech sounding a sharp warning to poachers, financiers, traders and smugglers, however the warning seems to have fallen on deaf ears.

A multi-agency team comprised of officers from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), National Police Service, Interpol, Kenya Wildlife Services, National Intelligence Service, among other state agencies are conducting investigations to unmask cartels behind the smuggling of a shipment of ivory that had been sneaked out of the country through the Port of Mombasa before it was recalled.