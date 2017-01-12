Afternoon Business News Highlights

US is now Nairobi’s most valuable economic partner outside East Africa

The United States has strengthened its position as Kenya’s third-largest export destination — making it Nairobi’s most valuable economic partner outside East Africa.

Kenya’s exports to the US grew seven per cent to Sh35.3 billion in the first 10 months of 2016 as exports to Britain tumbled by a similar margin to Sh30.9 billion, according to Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) data.

The growth saw American consumers open a Sh4.4 billion gap over their counterparts in the UK, wider than the Sh2 billion in 2014 when the US first outpaced Britain to become the third largest importer of Kenyan goods after Uganda and the Netherlands.

Tourist numbers rise 15 per cent signalling sector recovery

Holiday-makers accounted for 73 per cent of 800,000 tourists who visited Kenya in the first 11 months of 2016, indicating that efforts to shore up other segments were yet to bear fruit.

A new report by the Kenya Tourism Federation (KTF) shows that conferencing and business visits segments trailed at a distant 14 per cent.

However, the 2016 arrivals represent a 15.6 per cent improvement over the 691,000 visitors over similar period but fall halfway to the 1.6 million registered during the peak years.

Holiday-makers are mainly attracted to Kenya by wildlife and the Indian Ocean beaches. With high investment in infrastructure projects, the country has been struggling to promote other segments.

“Holiday-making remains a major source of tourists,” KTF said in a statement. “The private sector led by KTF has agreed with the government that sound policy interventions are necessary for the sector’s revival. There is [a] need to analyse the direct and indirect impacts of tourism on the economy to form a sound basis for policy reform.”

CS Amina pledges visa-free travel in race for top African Union job

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Amina Mohamed has said abolishing travel visas in the continent will be among her top priorities in her latest bid to head the African Union Commission (AUC).

Ms Mohamed said she would also address the infrastructure gap, defend industrialisation and encourage intra-Africa trade if elected AUC chairperson.

“We need to remove bottlenecks such as visas,” she said, adding she would push for free movement of goods and services across states.

The minister is competing with candidates from Botswana, Chad, Equatorial Guinea and Senegal for the AUC job.

In July, the African Union’s 54 members unveiled a single continental visa intended to grant citizens easy access to all member states.

Some of the common electronic passports were issued to heads of state and senior officials at the AU summit in Kigali with bloc officials saying all citizens would get them by 2020.

Ms Mohamed has lined up accelerating the common visa distribution, industrialisation and fixing infrastructure gap as the foundations of her campaign.