Afternoon Business News Highlights

Microsoft to connect Kenyan youth to global tech and business leaders

Young entrepreneurs from Kenya are set to meet up with global innovators and business leaders at the NexTechAfrica conference scheduled for early next month in Nairobi.

Microsoft, a multinational technology company with operations in Kenya, says the conference will provide an opportunity for scholars to develop more locally-relevant technology geared at scaling up different sectors of the economy.

“The event will connect global technology, business leaders and Microsoft engineers with local developers and entrepreneurs in an effort to listen, engage and collaborate on developing more locally but relevant technology,” Microsoft said in a statement.

Under the theme, dubbed ‘Building for Africa’, African entrepreneurs will seek to solve numerous business and market related challenges that have been for a long time burred economic growth.

To address these challenges, developers are expected to play a critical role in developing locally-relevant solutions across various sectors ranging from healthcare to fintech.

Kenya fires up Africa’s first grid-connected biogas plant

A commercial farm in Kenya has become Africa’s first electricity producer powered by biogas to sell surplus electricity to the national grid, cutting the carbon emissions associated with oil-powered generation.

The Gorge Farm Energy Park in Naivasha produces 2 megawatts (MW) of electricity – more than enough to cultivate its 706 hectares of vegetables and flowers, and with sufficient surplus to meet the power needs of up to 6,000 rural homes.

The new plant generates not only electricity, but also heat for the farm’s greenhouses, with fertiliser as a by-product.

Gorge Farm, approximately 76km northwest of Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, is owned by the Vegpro Group, a leading East African exporter of fresh vegetables and its second largest exporter of roses.

Biojoule Kenya, the independent power producer that operates the Gorge Farm plant, signed an agreement to sell electricity to Kenya Power, the country’s sole power distributor, in 2016.

Savannah Cement completes scheduled plant upgrade as demand for services surges

Local manufacturer, Savannah Cement has resumed full-scale operations following a major plant overhaul closure over the festive season.

The firm, which has traditionally undertaken its annual maintenance works in the last quarter of the year, has now adopted a festive season shutdown to minimize impact on service delivery and guarantee quality consistency.

Speaking when he confirmed the plant re-commissioning, Savannah Cement Managing Director, Mr. Ronald Ndegwa said the festive season closure was undertaken to ensure that customer interests in the local and export markets are upheld.

With a healthy growing balance of both corporate and retail customers in the local and regional market, Savannah Cement, opted to undertake its plant overhaul over the festive season to minimize supply disruptions.