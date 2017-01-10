Afternoon Business News Highlights

KQ begins next phase of layoffs, sacks 38 employees

National carrier Kenya Airways (KQ) has announced that it will beginning today retrench 38 employees in the second phase of a redundancy plan initiated last July as part of its back-to-profitability strategy.

In July last year, KQ retrenched 80 employees in a downsizing move which management said would reduce the company’s payroll by about Sh2 billion annually. KQ, as the airline is known by its international code, now says further retrenchments have been necessitated by its continuous search for “productivity and efficiency gains as well as upskilling within the business.”

“After a lot of consultation the next phase of the (restructuring) process is now ready to be rolled out,” said Mbuvi Ngunze, the airline’s chief executive in a statement. “There is never a perfect timing for such actions, and we will ensure that the process is handled within the values of our airline.”

Kenya considers producing oil from coal to cut back on import costs

Kenya is considering converting a portion of its coal deposits to oil as part of measures to cushion the economy from the volatile fuel import market.

Petroleum Principal Secretary, Andrew Kamau on Monday said the coal-to-liquid (CTL) option remains open while acknowledging the heavy initial costs of setting up a processing plant.

Kenya has in recent years discovered coal deposits within the Mui Basin in Kitui, having struck more than 400 million tonnes with further exploration ongoing but mining is yet to begin. Coal is mainly burnt to produce electricity as a global practice but it can also be processed as an alternative petroleum as is the case in South Africa.

“We’ll first have to use the coal in power plants but the coal-to-liquid technology is still a possibility for us,” said Mr Kamau, noting that the technology could guzzle billions of dollars.

Implementation of the proposal would supplement Kenya’s oil deposits, estimated at 750 million barrels, a portion of which the country seeks to start exporting mid this year to test the global market.

Oil accounts for about a fifth of Kenya’s import bill, underlining its signiant role in the country’s foreign exchange dynamics. A majority of countries with massive coal deposits, like the US and Australia, have not shown interest in the coal-to-liquid technology due to high costs.

Improved business environment to attract more foreign investors

Kenya has been tipped to remain a hotspot for private equity (PE) with global deal makers expected to be attracted by an improved business environment, Cytonn Investments analysts have found.

Market analysts say the financial services, information and technology sectors are some of the key areas set to interest investors on the back of good returns.

“We remain bullish on PE as an asset class given the abundance of global capital looking for opportunities in Africa, the attractive valuations in private markets compared to public markets and better economic growth in Sub-Saharan Africa compared to global markets,” the firm said in a statement released on Monday. “The year saw an increase in PE deals in the region, with the first three quarters registering 140 deals. In 2017, we expect a continuation of this trend, especially in Kenya, which remains an attractive destination for investors.”

Thirty three of the private equity deals in 2016 in East Africa had a disclosed value totalling Sh48 billion and, 14 of them with value of Sh30.6 billion came from Kenya.

The firm notes the improvement in ease of doing business, high return potential across all sectors, a well-diversified economy and consolidation in sectors such as financial services has created an avenue for increased PE activity.

SGR locomotives arrive at Mombasa Port

Four locomotives docked at the port of Mombasa on Monday, indicating government’s commitment to put the Sh372 billion Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) to use by June.

The consignment is the first batch of the powered rail vehicles expected to haul modern wagons along the modern railway. They arrived ahead of commissioning on Wednesday by Transport and Infrastructure secretary James Macharia, who is expected to flag them off.

In their various past public addresses, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy, William Ruto, have told the public that the first train will set off from Nairobi on June 1, 2017 to the seaport city of Mombasa.

The SGR initiative is the biggest infrastructure project in Kenya since Independence. It will shorten the passenger travel time between the two biggest cities in the country from more than 10 hours to about four hours while freight trains will complete the 609km journey in less than eight hours.

The new railway line constitutes the first phase between Mombasa and Nairobi, but aims to connect Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and South Sudan in subsequent phases.