Afternoon Business News Highlights

Private sector will create new job opportunities, says KEPSA

Kenya’s public-private-partnership (PPP) framework is already beginning to deliver results despite being in its early stages, Carole Kariuki, CEO of the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) has said.

Kariuki said in a recent interview that she expects to see PPPs used more widely across the sectors of the economy in time, rather than restricted primarily to the country’s infrastructure projects, as is currently the case.

“We believe that the framework is working very well so far, particularly for large projects,” she said. “In order for it to be improved, Kenya needs to focus on creating bankable projects. Furthermore, the government must also clarify exactly what constitutes a public-private partnership.”

Speaking to global publishing firm, Oxford Business Group (OBG) she said Kenya’s long-term economic development plan, Vision 2030, is set to provide plenty of opportunities for private-sector expansion, with key segments such as agro processing and manufacturing, ripe for growth.

Turning to the challenges that investors faced, she noted that logistics was the biggest impediment to doing business in Kenya.

“A lot of work has been done on the regulations relating to logistics,” she said. “However, delays in land acquisitions and sales documents, alongside high transport costs, remain an issue.”

KEPSA has also signed a third memorandum of understanding (MOU) with OBG for its forthcoming report on Kenya’s economy. Under the MOU, the alliance will support OBG’s team as the Group begins its research and analysis for The Report.

State House defends ‘exuberant’ government spending following accusations of neglecting coastal region

State House has defended the Government’s development spending in the coast region by detailing completed and ongoing projects in the region. State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu has said President Uhuru’s administration has invested billions of shillings to significantly improve infrastructure including roads, ports, health and education in the region.

This comes days after Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi accused the Jubilee government of neglecting the region, which statehouse may have referred to as ‘juvenile tantrums’. Among the projects detailed by Esipisu include the equipping of all hospitals with the diagnostic machines such as renal units and radiology equipment under the managed services programme.

“In addition, more than 350,000 households have been connected to the national grid in the region out of which Mombasa has had 263,104 households connected to the national grid, doubling from the 118,000 in 2013,” said Esipisu.

Statehouse says completion of phase one of the Mombasa Port expansion at a cost of 26.5 billion has lifted the capacity of the port to handle 1.5 million Twenty-foot Equivalent containers from the current 550,000.

Kenya welcomes China’s ban on ivory trade

Kenya has welcomed China’s banning of processing and sale of ivory products by end of next year.

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) chairman Richard Leakey said the pledge is historic and would boost efforts to save African elephants from poaching.

On December 30, the Chinese government announced that it would eliminate processing and sale of ivory by the end of 2017. China will shut down domestic ivory carving workshops and factories by April. It will phase out registered traders and processors by the end of 2017.

A notice by the powerful State Council said the move would “strengthen the protection of elephants and crack down on the illegal ivory trade.”

The council urged law enforcement officials to take a tougher stance on the sale, transport and smuggling of ivory.

Mudhune quits Eveready East Africa board

Susan Mudhune has quit the board of troubled battery firm Eveready East Africa. The trained teacher-cum-banker exits Eveready just days after the loss-making company announced it had terminated its near half-century distribution agreement with parent firm Energizer International Inc.

“Ms Mudhune informed the board that her decision to resign was due to professional and personal commitments,” Eveready said in a regulatory filing.

She has served for nearly a decade having joined the Eveready board of directors in June 2007, after the company’s 2006 initial public offering at the NSE at a listing price of Sh9.50 per share.

Shareholders have endured a prolonged dividend drought, with Eveready having last paid a dividend of Sh0.45 in 2007.

Ms Mudhune, 66, currently sits on the boards of two Nairobi bourse-listed firms namely Safaricom and Pan Africa Insurance — which has now rebranded to Sanlam.