Afternoon Business News Highlights

ISK members to benefit from Insurance Deal with Britam.

Members of the Institution of Surveyors of Kenya will benefit from discounted insurance rates offered by leading diversified financial services group Britam.

The two companies have signed a new partnership that will see the over 3,000 members of the Institution access motor private, motor commercial, professional indemnity and domestic insurance covers at discounted rates of up to 10 per cent

The deal signed between the two organizations will also see members of the Institution get other discounted rates on Britam’s products across the various business lines in insurance, asset Management and property.

The Institution of Surveyors of Kenya (ISK) is a professional organization of the land sector with membership from Land Surveying; Valuation and Estate Management, Building Surveying. Land Administration Management; Engineering Surveying and Geospatial Information Management Surveyors.

Meat prices remain subdued as demand rises

Beef prices have failed to show a significant rise despite Kenya’s meat consumption jumping 28.8 per cent to 683, 000 tonnes in 2015 from 530,000 tonnes the previous year.

The price of beef has gone up by roughly Sh5 over the past year, the latest numbers from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) have found.

The Bureau indicates that beef with bones retailed at an average of Sh402 a kilogramme in December from Sh397 in the same month of 2015.

This 1.2 per cent growth margin is the slowest pace compared with previous years when the price rose by nine per cent in 2014 and 2.8 per cent in 2015 — showing a continuing drop in the price growth.

KNBS data shows beef price on average crossed the Sh400 mark this is the first time last year, having grown from Sh397 in 2015, Sh386 in 2014 and Sh328 in Sh2012.

Official data shows that beef consumption grew 32 per cent to 499,000 tonnes in 2015 compared to 378,000 tonnes a year earlier.

Kenyans with unregistered SIM cards to face 6 month jail term, Communication Authority says

Kenyans who buy SIM cards from hawkers or lose their own and fail to report to the police will face a jail term of up to six months, the Communication Authority (CA) has warned.

In a recent public notice, the regulator stated that the move is pursuant to Section 27C of the Kenya Communications Act, 199. Members of the public have been instructed to ensure that vendors register their required details before they purchase a SIM card.

The regulator has advised members of the public to avoid letting strangers use their SIM cards and to report any change in their required details as soon as possible

“Failure to take these precautions may result in a criminal conviction of up to six months in prison or a fine of Sh100,000 or both,” the Authority said in its statement.

The CA has been on a warpath in recent months, having launched a crackdown on local broadcasters and telecommunication companies.

Just days ago, it emerged that amendments to the Kenya Information and Communications Act 1998 make it mandatory for service providers to inform customers of charges for premium services before use.

Mobile phone operators will now be required to disclose charges of premium rate text messages to subscribers before use in a new law that seeks to seal avenues for unexplained charges on handsets.