Afternoon Business News Highlights

Brewers face five year jail term, Ksh100,000 fine over beer adverts

Chief executives of three breweries face a five-year jail term and a fine of Sh100,000 after they were fingered by the film regulator for advertising alcoholic products on TV when under-age viewers are deemed to be awake.

The Kenya Film Classification Board has issued a seven-day ultimatum to East African Breweries Ltd, Keroche Breweries, and Africa Spirits Ltd to ensure their adverts only run between 10 pm and 5 am.

The agency’s chief executive, Ezekiel Mutua, in a letter to the three brewers said the adverts they are running on TV were produced without a licence from the regulator, which is contrary to the law.

Further, Mr Mutua reckons that the alcohol products’ adverts are not classified by the film agency as required by law, posing a threat to audiences such as children who have been on a two-month Christmas break.

Kenya Power locks horns with Uchumi in fresh dispute

Kenya Power has once again suspended a bills payment deal with Uchumi amid allegations that the retailer has been unable to remit money collected from customers.

The suspension comes a year after the two companies mended fences following a similar dispute. Kenya Power had initially suspended the Uchumi contract in June 2015.

“We had to part ways with Uchumi. We had some challenges on payments. Once they collected money, they could not remit to us. We had debt accumulating,” Kenya Power Managing Director, Dr. Ben Chumo said before the announcement of his departure from the company.

The suspension of the deal has been in place for nearly three months now.

Dr Chumo had said during the previous suspension that Uchumi was using funds collected from Kenya Power customers to trade without notifying the electricity distributor. The bill payment services were later resumed in September 2015 after talks with Uchumi’s new management.

When contacted for comment, Uchumi chief executive Julius Kipng’etich confirmed that the retailer still owed Kenya Power money, although he declined to reveal the size of the debt.

Mr Kipng’etich said Uchumi was in talks with Kenya Power over the resumption of the contract.

Uchumi is making losses and struggling with debt. As at December 2015, the company owed lenders and suppliers Sh2.5 billion and Sh3.6 billion respectively. The Treasury has promised a Sh500 million bailout to Uchumi.

CBK lending rate to remain unchanged

Analysts expect the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to leave its benchmark lending rate unchanged when it meets at the end of this month.

The CBK monetary policy committee (MPC) held the base lending rate at 10 per cent in its November meeting despite a slightly weaker shilling and higher inflation.

The next MPC meeting will be held on January 30 at a time pressure on the shilling has been mounting and Wednesday hit a fifteen-month low with the financial services regulator intervening.

“I think the economy is softer than the headline gross domestic product (GDP) figures and that the CBK will keep rates unchanged,” Rich Management CEO Aly Khan Satchu said.

John Kirimi, Sterling Capital investment director also projected the CBK would leave the rates unchanged.