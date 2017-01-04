Afternoon Business News Highlights

Kenya Power to name acting CEO as Ben Chumo exits

Kenya Power CEO, Ben Chumo has exited the utility firm after an activist moved to court seeking to block him from serving a second term.

The company’s Chairman, Kenneth Marende will Wednesday afternoon announce the person who takes over Kenya Power’s corner office in an acting capacity, pending fresh recruitment of a substantive CEO.

“The Chairman of the Kenya Power board of directors Kenneth Marende will announce the new acting managing director of the company this afternoon following the exit of its current CEO, Ben Chumo,” the firm said in an update.

Judge Nelson Abuodha in November last year issued temporary orders stopping the Energy minister and board from renewing Dr Chumo’s tenure at Kenya Power.

This was after activist Okiya Omtatah moved to court saying Dr Chumo had attained the retirement age of 60 and hence should leave office.

Nakumatt takes Sh500 million loan as retail chain seeks new investor

Retail chain Nakumatt Holdings has raised Sh500 million through a short-term loan in a deal expected to pave the way for entry of a strategic investor into the business.

The transaction was disclosed by investment advisory firm Dry Associates, which arranged the private placement last quarter.

The firm said Nakumatt went to the market seeking Sh500 million through an insured loan and got all it wanted, signalling investors’ confidence in its ability to repay the debt.

The new loan comes ahead of Nakumatt’s plan to raise billions of shillings from the sale of a 25 per cent stake to an undisclosed investor.

The retailer made the move after a sharp rise in debt that has constrained its cash flows, leading to delays in paying suppliers. Part of the new capital is set to retire some of the outstanding debt that has earned the retailer a credit rating downgrade.

South Africa’s Global Credit Ratings (GCR) recently assigned Nakumatt a long-term rating of BB- down from BB, indicating a weakened ability to meet outstanding financial obligations.

“The rating downgrade reflects the notable deterioration in Nakumatt’s credit risk profile. Growth of the business has been highly leveraged, with the ever-growing working capital and capex requirements having been largely funded through short­-term debt,” said GCR in the credit report.

The rating agency noted that Nakumatt’s debt burden had quadrupled in the last four years to Sh18 billion up from Sh4.7 billion in 2012 “placing unduly high pressure on the group’s gearing and liquidity position, with funding limits having largely been reached.”

Kenyan investors locked out of Tanzania telco share sale

Kenyan investors will be locked out of the upcoming initial public offerings (IPOs) of Tanzania’s privately-held telcos, including Vodacom, Tigo and Airtel, which must list on the Dar-es-Salaam bourse under a new law.

Orbit Securities, a licensed stock broker in Dar, said the planned public offerings for mobile telephony companies will be limited to Tanzanians, according to guidelines from the capital markets regulator.

Tanzania’s eight telcos are racing to comply with a new law passed in June last year, which demands that all domestic mobile telephone providers issue at least 25 per cent of their shares on the Dar-es-Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE).

“At the moment its only locals who are allowed to participate in the IPOs. Once we are informed by the Capital Markets Securities Authority of the foreign participation, we shall let you know,” said Orbit Securities.

Dar’s move to continue slamming the door on Nairobi puts to question the East African Community (EAC) common market protocol, which provides for free movement of capital, labour, goods, and services.

To date, only two telcos have filed their listing prospectus with the regulator and the bourse: Vodacom Tanzania, controlled by British firm Vodafone and Tigo, backed by Stockholm-based Millicom.

Vodacom, which controls a third of the Tanzanian market, seeks to raise TSh500 billion (Sh23 billion) in the upcoming IPO, according to the issue prospectus.

The value of the Tigo IPO is yet to be disclosed. The company is ranked second with 11.6 million subscribers or 29 per cent of the total as at June 2016, according to the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority.

Aritel is ranked third in Tanzania with a 26 per cent market share in the period under review, official data shows.

Other players are Halotel with 2.7 million registered SIM cards, Zantel (1.4 million), Smart (881,756) and State-owned Tanzania Telecommunications Company Ltd with 304,058 subscribers.