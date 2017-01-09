Actress goes after Trump in speech

Meryl Streep was honored at the Golden Globes for a lifetime of notable work, and she used her moment in the spotlight to make a sustained attack on US President-elect Donald Trump.

In her nearly 6-minute address while accepting the Cecil B. Demille Award, the actress attacked Trump’s campaign rhetoric, without mentioning him by name. And she criticized Trump for mocking a disabled reporter in a campaign speech.

Streep highlighted the importance of the “most vilified segments in American society right now” – “Hollywood, foreigners and the press.”

In an interview with the The New York Times today morning, Trump said he was “not surprised” by the criticism from “liberal movie people.”

“Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners and if we kick them all out, you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts,” Streep said to huge applause from the room. She continued: “An actor’s only job is to enter the lives of people who are different from us and let you feel what that feels like. And there were many, many powerful performances this year that did exactly that – breathtaking, compassionate work.”

Streep, however, said there was one “performance” this year that “stunned” her “not because it was good – there was nothing good about it.”

That, she said, was that moment when “the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter, someone he outranked in privilege, power and the capacity to fight back.”

“It kind of broke my heart when I saw it and I still can’t get it out of my head because it wasn’t in a movie, it was real life,” Streep said. “This instinct to humiliate when it’s modeled by someone in the public … by someone powerful, it filters down into everyone’s life because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same.” Streep added: “When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.”

Trump first denied that he mocked New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski in 2015 and reiterated his position while responding to Streep’s speech to the publication following the award show’s conclusion.