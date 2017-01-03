6 relationship habits that should die in 2016

It’s a new year, in case you haven’t heard and with that comes new challenges and new triumphs. For the overall health of your relationship, here’s what you need to leave behind.

Trying to control everything

Being a control freak might seem like something you wouldn’t think twice about but trying to oversee every aspect of your relationship will ultimately damage it. Take things as they come and realize that whatever is set out to happen, will inevitably happen. Be easy about things and see where it will take you, crafting quick solutions is not always the best option.

Holding grudges

Remembering an incident that happened months or years ago and bringing it up every chance you get does not actually help anyone involved. Rubbing a shortcoming in your partner’s face will chase them away in more ways than one. If you have forgiven your significant other for some prior transgression then let it go. If the positions were switched, you would want the same kindness expressed your way.

Giving limited attention to your partner

Ignoring calls, texts, emails and all the other myriad of ways that there are to communicate with someone, is a big no-no. Communication is the pillar through which a strong relationship is built and although everyone needs some ‘me-time’ now and again, it couldn’t hurt to pick up the phone. And if you simply can’t take the time off in the day to communicate, give them attention they deserve later on.

Sticking to the same old routine

Being in a long term relationship can eventually cause the feeling of ‘getting too comfortable’ to slip right into the mix. Feeling comfortable with someone is great but letting yourself lean into it too much will dull the shiny feel of your relationship. Step out of your comfort zones and do things together that you normally would not attempt; take trips, go out more or even learn a new skill together.

Bringing each other down

It seems to be an unwritten rule that in order to make yourself feel better, you need to make someone else feel bad. In many cases, this other person tends to be your significant other. Your personal shortcomings are yours alone and should not be projected onto your partner. Celebrate each other, even if it’s just in small ways. Having a positive influence on each other will only build up your union to greater heights.

Not putting yourself first

If you are at peace and happy with yourself, this will reflect on the person you are with. Don’t depend on your partner for happiness but find inner peace and it will shine through everything that you do.

