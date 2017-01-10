5 steps to take dealing with a cheater

Unfortunately cheating is something that many, if not most, people will have to deal with at one time or another during the courses of their relationships. Although it is a doozy, so to speak, when it comes to relationship problems it is something that, as a couple, you can get past and hopefully build a newer, better understanding.

1. Give each other some space

Dealing with things in the moment –and with a flurry of emotions to boot—will only lead you down a destructive path. Take some space from each other and deal with your feelings as individuals before taking any steps forward. It will also help you clear your mind enough to decide on the next stage of your relationship.

2. Decide if it’s worth it

Relationships are already a lot of work without the added baggage that cheating brings. If you do consider sticking it out, the pros should probably outweigh the cons by a whole lot. Putting effort into saving a relationship that will eventually let you down is not worth the trouble. But if you are sure that this is the person you are willing to spend the rest of your life with, then be prepared to put in the work.

3. Discuss everything

The only way to truly move forward is if you fully have the facts at hand. There is no denying that this process will definitely not be enjoyable for either of you but it will help in the healing process when you know exactly what it is you are putting behind you. After discussing the issues find a way to move past it. Map out plan for the future that the both of you will have to work on.

READ MORE: Is love dead? Inside Hollywood’s biggest divorce

4. Actions speak louder than words

This should probably be number one in everything that you do. The entire basis of cheating lies within deception. It’s easy to make promises about how you will change and lead the new life that you are adopting but it is all meaningless if there are no actions to back it up. Overcoming cheating is a mammoth task and if you show no remorse for your misdeeds through actually trying to become a better partner then the relationship is doomed from the get-go.

READ MORE: 4 top reasons why couples divorce

5. Forgiveness

Asking to forget an infidelity does not paint a realistic picture of how heartbreak works. You’ll probably never forget that it happened but you can reach a point in your relationship where it is no longer an issue. If you are determined to make it work then do not dwell on the past.