5 signs you might be needy

Do you feel like you are being unappreciated when all you do is give? Well is the other person giving as much as you are? Should you reel it back in? Neediness seems to be something underhand that strikes without much notice. Here’s how to suss it out.

1. You are too invested in your partner

This actually sounds like an oxymoron. Being invested in someone or a relationship is usually a great thing. But it’s one thing to be interested and another thing completely to be obsessive. If you build and plan out your entire day round the goings-on of your significant other, then there is a problem. You should not have to drop everything at the drop of a hat because of the person you are seeing. Have some independence, do your own thing, even when you are free.

2. You go along with things too easily

So let’s say you might just be a laid back person and most things don’t bother you, that is different from this. Being chilled out and going along with things despite what your real feelings might be is a sure sign that you are needy. There will be times that you will agree to do something just to please your partner but this should not overwrite the number of times that you are actually doing something to make yourself happy. You will come off as a pushover.

3. Your identity is tied to the relationship

If your happiness and who you are somehow both linked to the person you are with, it might be time to reassess the validity if the relationship. You were whole before you met your current boyfriend/girlfriend and will continue being a whole person without them. You should still be able to identify things that you do and enjoy alone, no matter who you might be with.

4. Friends are a thing of the past

Remember them? The people you used to spend your time with before you became consumed with your relationship? Your friends should still be a priority because they are also in a relationship with you. It’s easy to get lost in a relationship early on when things are intense but after a couple of weeks you should have calmed down enough to carry on with your usual routine. Don’t get sucked in.

5. You are constantly trying to please your partner

Now there is nothing wrong with trying to make your significant other happy but that should not be your prime directive. Your cations should not be dictated by their reactions. When your grand gestures are not met with the same grandness, mistrust tends to creep in.