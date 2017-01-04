4 things to look forward to in 2017

We can all collectively forget that last year ever happened and look to the future. Here’s things that should make the New Year much more memorable.

1. General Elections

Kenya does not have the cleanest track record when it comes to dealing with the aftermath of the elections but most places don’t. 2017’s elections could be taken as an opportunity for a new beginning, for a clean slate and a chance to transform our lives as a country. Although the players, steadfastly, refuse to change, this does not mean that the processes cannot. This year also marks the 10-year anniversary of the Post-election Violence that rocked the country with the effects of this brutality felt to this day. The second phase of Voter Registration will take place from January 16 to February 15, 2017.

2. Concerts and Events

2016 was a huge year for events, no doubt about that and we saw a slew of international names make their way into our stages. From Koroga Festival’s show stopping performances by Mafikizolo, Manu Dibango and Awilo Longomba to newer gigs that surprised everyone with the caliber of artistes that they would usher in. Chris Brown’s time in Kenya might not have gone as smoothly as his performance did. We are looking forward to see what the year has in store for us on that front and which other tricks 2017 will pull out of the proverbial hat.

3. New tech

Tech changes with the speed of light so it’s a good thing we are already marking our calendars for the iPhone 8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 releases. Internet buzz already has speculative specs for both of the devices with the iPhone 8 reportedly boasting a completely edge-to-edge display and wireless charging while the S8 apparently having a similar edge-to-edge display and stereo speakers. That’s not all, smartwatches, upgrades on tabs, new Tesla models, gaming console Nintendo Switch and virtual reality coming to Microsoft mean it’s going to be an exciting year.

4. MORE ENTERTAINMENT!!!!!

The entire world has be anticipating the next season of Game of Thrones. Other than that we are gearing up for Marvel Phase Three so get ready for your screens to get saturated with superhero movies. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Thor: Ragnarok are all set to be released this year. With Maisha Magic East and Fox Life adding a little flavor to our TV screens we are also anticipating bigger, better and funnier shows.