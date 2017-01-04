4 essential pieces of furniture to invest in

Time to overhaul your life! The first step in this process is updating your home. Here is what you need.

1. Storage

There is literally nothing like too much storage. As time goes on we inevitably end up accruing things around the house and having a couple of sizeable but timeless pieces will mean that we’ll always somewhere to put our things. The great thing about storage is its multi-functionality. Anything from a bed to a coffee table can double up as a storage piece.

2. A supportive mattress

We turn to cheap mattresses mostly due to the fact they are quick and easy alternatives to buying a durable ones. Eventually a low quality mattress will get worn down and become a pain, quite literally to use which will the mean that we’ll have to buy another mattress. Get a mattress that will serve you for a long time and offer proper lumbar support to keep your back in check.

3. House plants

The benefits of having foliage around the home cannot be overstated. They help with landscaping and the overall look and feel of the household. Keeping a plant alive and healthy is a commitment so if you are prone to forgetting ever so often to water your plant, get a succulent. These hardy little desert plants can withstand a fair amount of abuse but not outright neglect. They also come in mini versions that you can place almost anywhere.

4. A dining room set

Food brings people together and where else will guests dine but a dining room? To tie in a proper living area, a dining room set is vital. Get one that is stylish but durable with enough seating for everyone.