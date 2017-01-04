Home / Access / 4 essential pieces of furniture to invest in

4 essential pieces of furniture to invest in

Time to overhaul your life! The first step in this process is updating your home. Here is what you need.

1. Storage

home-storage-closet

There is literally nothing like too much storage. As time goes on we inevitably end up accruing things around the house and having a couple of sizeable but timeless pieces will mean that we’ll always somewhere to put our things. The great thing about storage is its multi-functionality. Anything from a bed to a coffee table can double up as a storage piece.

2. A supportive mattress

c86dd8a3-8d34-422a-8ae7-5c85b4caddcd_1-f2ffc6909d95544e172e7e60381097f0

 

We turn to cheap mattresses mostly due to the fact they are quick and easy alternatives to buying a durable ones. Eventually a low quality mattress will get worn down and become a pain, quite literally to use which will the mean that we’ll have to buy another mattress. Get a mattress that will serve you for a long time and offer proper lumbar support to keep your back in check.

3. House plants

house-plants-decor-grouping-0213

 

The benefits of having foliage around the home cannot be overstated. They help with landscaping and the overall look and feel of the household. Keeping a plant alive and healthy is a commitment so if you are prone to forgetting ever so often to water your plant, get a succulent. These hardy little desert plants can withstand a fair amount of abuse but not outright neglect. They also come in mini versions that you can place almost anywhere.

4. A dining room set

french-dining-room-a-1

 

Food brings people together and where else will guests dine but a dining room? To tie in a proper living area, a dining room set is vital. Get one that is stylish but durable with enough seating for everyone.

