4 awesome things that happened in 2016

Leonardo DiCaprio won an Oscar

After much lobbying by netizens for Hollywood to recognize Leo’s brilliance in film, the Titanic star finally shone and received an Oscar Award in the category of Best Actor.

Read also: Forbes List Of Highest Paid Hollywood Leads Shows Wide Gender Gap

The internet is ganging up next year to ensure that Pirates of the Carribean‘s Johnny Depp gets an Academy Award next year in the same category.

Ramsay Bolton died

And boy were we glad!

Game of Thrones season 6 antagonist Ramsay Bolton finally fell at the hands (or paws) of his hounds who he had used to terrorize innocent people around him, his dish of karma served by Sansa who he had tortured and raped in the previous season.

Also read: Game of Thrones leads 2016 Emmy Nominations

Though many died in the battle scene which has been described as the most epic of all films, noone really cared: Ramsay died and John Snow lived to see another winter.

Kanye West went mad

Mental instability is not an illness we would wish on anyone, but let’s face it; it was a relief when Kanye momentarily forgot that he thought he was a god, afterall noone likes a showoff!

Read also: Weirdest things Kanye West has done

Kim Kardashian’s hubby was hospitalized after a disturbance report in his neigborhood, preceeded by a Britney-Spears- like meltdown earlier in the year where he cancelled concerts, called out Jay Z and Beyonce and even endorsed Donald Trump.

Donald Trump won the US Presidency

Honestly, nobody likes Trump but his story is one filled with massive inspiration: Noone thought he would make it past nominations leave alone the ballot, but Trump believed in his quest and here we are; a businessman with no political past is days away from moving into the White House.

Read also: Donald Trump defies odds to floor Hillary Clinton in White House race