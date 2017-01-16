Airtel sacks a third of its staff in bid to cut costs

Multinational telecommunications firm, Airtel has laid off a third of its workforce in what the management termed as organisational restructuring.

Airtel said the move is aimed at improving efficiencies across functions with an aim to enhance customer experience.

“Airtel Kenya is undertaking strategic organisational restructuring to improve efficiency across functions with an aim to enhance customers experience. The initiative will impact some roles that will be merged or become redundant,” it said in a statement.

The one month notice issued to employees will take effect from mid next month where the affected will be compensated as per the law.

“As a responsible employer, Airtel is sensitive towards the impacted employees and is committed towards minimizing the impact of this initiative. To assist the affected staff members during the transition, the company will compensate the employees over and above what is prescribed as per the prevailing laws,” the operator said in a statement.

Airtel Kenya added that it is working with a leading talent search firm to offer job search services, and provide the necessary training required for laid off workers to find new opportunities.

“The company will bear the full cost of this support service,” added the statement.

The firm said it remains committed to the Kenyan market and will continue to invest in order to drive innovation, enhance network quality and customer service delivery.

“The company also supports the youth in education through its CSR program that offers free internet to schools, having covered over 340 schools and 270,000 students all over Kenya,” Airtel added.

The move has raised mixed reactions among employees with some claiming that the operator’s preparing to exit the Kenyan market having faced stiff competition from its competitor, Safaricom, which controls over 60 per cent of the market share in terms of voice, data, short messages send and mobile money services.