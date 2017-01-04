3 ways to get motivated for the gym

The festive season can wreak havoc on our workout routines and getting back to the gym can seem like a tall order. No need to fret though, if you require a little inspiration to head back into the gym, you’ve come to the right place.

1. Get a gym partner

Find someone who has similar goals as you and will give you the push you need. If you aren’t able to get a friend to accompany you to the gym, a fitness instructor or personal trainer is always a good option plus they will always be willing no matter the time. Knowing that there is somebody waiting on you will force you to be responsible about keeping your promises to yourself.

READ ALSO: 3 tips to get ready for a post-partum workout

2. Keep track of your progress

This will help you gauge just how much damage is done by slacking off and how much you have to make up for. It will also give you the inspiration to keep going. Buy a scale to mark off your starting point or an item of clothing and use it as the motivation you need.

3. Think positive

Seems like ambiguous advice but your attitude can determine how you approach and the success you have while aiming to achieve a certain task. Realise that going to the gym and exercise are all set up for you to better yourself and become a healthier person. Even though it can seem like a mammoth task, keep going because eventually something positive will happen.

READ ALSO: 4 small ways to take better care of yourself