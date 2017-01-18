3 things to make out of industrial pipes

You wouldn’t be hard pressed to find industrial pipes laying around constriction sites and the like. This overlooked piece of building equipment could actually prove to quite invaluable where money is concerned and you are itching to get some new furniture. Pipes ca be crafted into a multitude of things and here are just a few of them.

1. Shelving

One of the easiest and most vital pieces of furniture you could make out of industrial pipes has to be shelving. A little storage goes a long way and the great thing about creating storage out of piping is that it can work even in a small space. All you have to do attach pieces of pipe to wooden planks or create floating shelves from the piping alone and tack them onto a wall.

READ ALSO: 4 Ways to protect your home during a party

2. Candle holders

Nobody likes seeing candle wax drips all over the flooring and tables. They are hard to get out and in some cases the clean-up could be damaging. In a land like ours, where blackouts are more frequent than we would like to admit why not fashion some candle holders from metal pipes? It’s super-easy and some pipes come basically suited for the job. All that’s left is prettying up the pipes.

READ ALSO: 5 tips to make your home more energy efficient

3. Clothing racks

We might not all enjoy the luxury of owning a walk-in closet, or even much space for a normal-sized one, but that doesn’t mean we can’t try. Clothing racks in some department stores are actually made from piping so, to give you those vibes and making picking out clothes in the morning a breeze, this one’s for you.