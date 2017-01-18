3 things that happen to the body when you are on a cleanse

The word ‘cleanse’ by now has become a word that many people interested in the health world have become well versed with. This term could also go by other names such as ‘fast’ and ‘detox’ but generally mean drinking nothing but pressed juice for a few days to rid the bod of ‘toxins.’ Do you really know what happens when you become committed to a cleanse? Instated of jumping head first into one, read on and find out.

1. You’ll lose weight

This seems like an awesome side effect. Getting your healthy dose of fruit and vegetables and shedding the pounds in the process sounds good but don’t throw out the scale just yet. The weight will most probably be nothing but fluid. Depriving your body of food causes weight loss, that much is obvious, but a quick cleanse only ensures that the water stored in muscles is sucked right out. You’ll gain it back once you start to eat normally.

READ ALSO: 3 unexpectedly low-calorie healthy snacks

2. Your gut will be a mess

One strange side effect of detoxing is disruption of your usual bowel movements. Juices tend not to have sufficient fibre content contained in them and fibre is king when it comes to regulating digestion. This results in either loose stool or constipation within the duration of the cleanse. Either way your stomach will be grateful once you are done.

3. You will not ‘detoxify’ your body

Granted, juice fasts do have one advantage. If you are trying to fit into an item of clothing before a big date then a cleanse just might work but it won’t last. For the most part there is no detoxifying that will take place. The body already has methods of ridding the body of toxins through excretion and perspiration so save yourself the money.

READ ALSO: Careful, cereal bars may not be that healthy after all….