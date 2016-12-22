3 annoying habits of Nairobi matatu crews

Drivers Swaying vehicles back and forth

This trick is used to convince you that the vehicle is about to leave. In other words, this is your last chance to board the matatu or be left behind.

It is only minutes or even hours later that you realize the mind game played on you and when you try to alight, the driver engages the matatu once more while the conductor chants, “twende twende!”

Don’t be fooled.

You are going nowhere until that matatu is fully occupied (by both seated and excess passengers.)

Conductors’ Selective Amnesia

Unless you have the fare in its exact amount, conductors rarely give back the balance on spot.

“Wacha nitafute change,” they will say as they continue along the aisle to collect fare from other passengers.

You sit there hoping that by the time they are done, they will have gotten some coins for your balance but woe unto you! Even if the conductor has enough balance for everyone, they will hold onto it with the hope that by the time you get to your destination you will have forgotten all about your coins.

Many have lost hundreds of shillings to this trick but then again, why would you give a conductor Sh1000 to deduct twenty bob?

Bottom line: As the matatu mantra goes, “Kulipa fare ni lazima, kupewa change ni bidii yako.”

Failure to reach the promised matatu stage

All matatus have their designated parking spot within and around town, but you will rarely get there especially during peak hours when the matatu crew is trying to avoid CBD traffic.

“Commercial, Odeon!” the tout will shout along the way while picking passengers (along Thika Superhighway) to town, only for the vehicle to get to Ngara or Koja Mosque, if you are lucky, and the tout firmly says, “mwisho.”

If you are unfarmiliar with Nairobi CBD, it’s better to board a long distance matatu since you are assured that they will get to the real mwisho wa gari.

For Nairobi matatus, even a traffic snarl up qualifies as a suitable alighting point for passengers.

