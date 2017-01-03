28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival

The award season is upon us yet again. To start up the New Year is the Palm Springs International Film Festival where big names of the silver screen converge to give a sampling of how the Academy Awards will shape up. With so many stars under one roof we had to take a sneak peek at the fashion and here’s what they wore.
Amy Adams: In a floor length floral creation with two complementary prints
Nicole Kidman: bringing on the fantasy in a tulle skirt and bustier top with a hand drawn print and pearl detail
Kirsten Dunst: In an indigo gown with a deep cut neckline and metallic embellishments
Janelle Monae: monochrome in a halter neck dress with sheer panels
Laura Linney: red tones in a calf-length dress with cut-away sleeves
Octavia Spencer: in a crisp white shirt and floral A-Line skirt with a bow detail