Family Bank donates water storage facility to Sosiani Primary School

Pupils at Sosiani Primary School in Eldoret can now access clean and safe water thanks to the commissioning of a fully installed water tank and facility by Family Bank.
The facility, handed over to the school by Family Bank Eldoret Branch Senior Manager Moses Kamau, is through Family Bank’s ‘Maji kwa Wanafunzi’ initiative that has seen 39 other schools across the country benefit from the same.
The ‘Maji kwa Wanafunzi’ initiative is funded by Family Bank staff throughout the branch network whose aim is to see schools harvest and store clean and safe water thereby playing a major role in improving sanitation and access to safe drinking water for pupils.
“Sosiani Primary School is very special to us. Last year, through the Family Group Foundation, we constructed a specialised classroom to cater for students with autism at a cost of Sh500,000. It is the only school of its kind in the Rift Valley region,” said Family Bank Eldoret Branch Senior Manager Moses Kamau.
The school’s Principal Nicholas Kosgey thanked Family Bank and Family Foundation for their generous support of the school in projects that have helped improve the institution.
“We are grateful to Family Bank and Family Foundation for walking with us. With my students now assured of clean and safe drinking water all through we have one less thing to worry about and we channel our energy towards achieving academic excellence,” said the Principal.
You might also like
Mutahi Ngunyi: I paid back NYS money
Consultant Mutahi Ngunyi when he appeared before the Parliamentary Committee on Public Accounts (PAC). He told MPs today that he has paid back excess money he received from NYS. PHOTO/Capital FM
Morning Business Headlines January 26, 2018
State to hold talks on Saudi workers Top officials from the Saudi government are expected in the country next month for talks on minimum wage for Kenyan domestic workers in
Top stories from X News global partners
The Guardian UN pays tens of millions to Assad regime under Syria aid programme: The UN has awarded contracts worth tens of millions of dollars to people closely associated with
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!