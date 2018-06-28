Family Bank donates water storage facility to Sosiani Primary School

Pupils at Sosiani Primary School in Eldoret can now access clean and safe water thanks to the commissioning of a fully installed water tank and facility by Family Bank.

The facility, handed over to the school by Family Bank Eldoret Branch Senior Manager Moses Kamau, is through Family Bank’s ‘Maji kwa Wanafunzi’ initiative that has seen 39 other schools across the country benefit from the same.

The ‘Maji kwa Wanafunzi’ initiative is funded by Family Bank staff throughout the branch network whose aim is to see schools harvest and store clean and safe water thereby playing a major role in improving sanitation and access to safe drinking water for pupils.

“Sosiani Primary School is very special to us. Last year, through the Family Group Foundation, we constructed a specialised classroom to cater for students with autism at a cost of Sh500,000. It is the only school of its kind in the Rift Valley region,” said Family Bank Eldoret Branch Senior Manager Moses Kamau.

The school’s Principal Nicholas Kosgey thanked Family Bank and Family Foundation for their generous support of the school in projects that have helped improve the institution.

“We are grateful to Family Bank and Family Foundation for walking with us. With my students now assured of clean and safe drinking water all through we have one less thing to worry about and we channel our energy towards achieving academic excellence,” said the Principal.