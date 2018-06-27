Two weeks left to entry deadline for MutliChoice Talent Factory Academy

Entries continue to pour in from across the continent as thousands of hopefuls vie for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be part of the company’s Pan-African social investment Initiative for Film & Television industry. Entries close on 5 July 2018.



After launching The MTF initiative which will be delivered through three touchpoints: the MTF academies, Masterclasses and the MTF Portal, MultiChoice further announced calls to entry for the MTF Academy, a 12-month, fully-funded educational programme aimed at furnishing 60 deserving, young, talented people with skills to work and innovate in film and television production. The academy will take place at three regional MTF Academies based in Kenya for East Africa, Nigeria for Western Africa and Zambia for Southern African countries.

To date – the entries have been steadily pouring in however, with two weeks to go, the window period is lessening considerably for those who hope to be part of this initiative to enter. MultiChoice urges all hopeful film and TV students to visit the website today to complete their entries and submit them in order to be considered for this opportunity.

“We’re delighted to see the amount of enthusiasm this initiative has so far received by all our stakeholders. It’s important that we reach all the corners of the continent where there are undiscovered gems waiting to be cut and polished so that we display their magnificent talent therefore, we’d like to encourage anyone who want to grow their skills in the film and TV industry to visit the Talent factory website to complete the entry application form today,” says the MultiChoice Director of the MultiChoice Talent Factory, Cheryl Uys-Allie.

MultiChoice urges all aspiring young film & TV creatives to submit their applications to be selected for the MTF Academy on www.multichoicetalentfactory.com before the deadline on Thursday, 05 July 2018. Following the adjudication process, 60 post-school MTF students (20 for each region) will be selected from to hone their television and film production skills in the company of industry experts during the year-long programme that will begin on 01 October 2018.

HOW TO ENTER:

Step 1: Go to www.multichoicetalentfactory.com and register your details with an active email account. Then go to your inbox and wait for a verification email.

Step 2: Once you have received the verification email, click on the link which will take you back to the MTF website, where you will then click on the ‘ Apply’ tab to start the application process.

Step 3: Once the Apply tab opens, fill in all the required information in ALL the fields (Do not forget to save each stage so that your information remains available to you). Also make sure you include/upload ALL the necessary and required documentation (FORMAT: these can be in PDF or Word doc).

Step 4: Click Save and Complete the application process.

Step 5: It’s A wrap! You will get an email in your inbox to confirm successful registration.