MPs rubbish Murkomen’s rejection of lifestyle audit

A section of Jubilee leaders from the Rift valley region have openly differed with Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen’s rejection to lifestyle audit of state officers.

MPs Alfred Keter (Nandi Hills) and Silas Teren (Moiben) said on Tuesday that there was nothing political in calls by the president Uhuru Kenyatta to have all public officers subjected to lifestyle audit.

“We are here to support the President Uhuru Kenyatta on his calls for lifestyle audit as it is the best way forward to get those who loot public resources telling stories how they get what they have,” Keter told a press conference at Parliament buildings.

“It is not political, anybody who is panicking or thinking that some communities are being fought. There is no community that is under threat,” he added.

On Sunday during a live interview with a local TV station Senator Murkomen purported that the lifestyle audit was meant to undermine Deputy President William Ruto and his quest for 2022 presidency.

Murkomen, further suspected the intended lifestyle audit on public officers was to destabilize the leadership of the Kalenjin Community.

However, Keter told off Murkomen to stop dragging the whole community into personal scuffles that would be otherwise be addressed elsewhere.

He reminded the senator that when people steal or loot, they don’t steal on behalf of their communities or families but themselves.

“They loot on their own behalf, let them face the music, we want to want to see a country free from corruption,” Keter explained.

Keter explained that the country loses over 400 billion through graft every financial year through tax evasion, variation of mega contracts and exploitation loopholes in procurement regulations.

The MP said every community is losing through graft and no one will be spared in the fight against corruption.

“Let nobody start lecturing us that the community is being targeted…oooh it is like they targeting an individual from our community. No, there no individual under attack,” he posed.

“If that individual is clean, innocent, and honest and acquired his wealth well, there is shouldn’t be any alarm,” Keter insisted.

Moiben MP Silas Tiren held that they will not allow ‘individuals’ to tribalise and politicize the lifestyle audit on state officers.

Also reacting to Murkomen remarks, Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny said Murkomen who also chairs Rift valley MPs caucus was a lone voice as there no cracks in the Jubilee leadership as he alleged.

“To me the statement was malicious and meant to bring divisions in the ruling party Jubilee,” Mr Kutuny said insisting that his remarks were personal and did represent the leadership of the Rift valley region.

Mr Kutuny said the allegations that the President Uhuru Kenyatta was being held hostage by state house operatives were unfortunate, reckless and meant to injure the character of the presidency.