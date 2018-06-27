MPs in heated debate over arrests of VIPs on weekends and public holidays

The arrests and detention of a section of Members of parliament and dignitaries on Fridays and Public holidays was a subject of debate in the National Assembly Wednesday as affected legislators complained of being belittled by officers.

MPs said the caging of suspects till Monday is a practice intended to harass and intimidate innocent Kenyans who are only accused incarcerated waiting presentation to court.

At least 10 MPs and a dozen of VIPs have in the recent past been arrested on a Friday and locked up in the police cells on incitement, fraud and corruption related charges.

Nakuru West MP Samuel Arama, Kebs MD Charles Ongwae, Public Service Principal Secretary Lilian Mbogo and NYS Director Richard Ndubai are latest dignitaries to be arbitrarily arrested on Fridays and denied bail.

On Wednesday, West Mugirango MP Vincent Kemosi tabled a motion in the house to have members discuss the frequent arrests made on Fridays and public holidays

“I seek leave of the house for the purpose of discussing the frequent arrests made on Fridays and public holidays stretching to weekends, targeting honorable members of parliament, senior public officers and others members of the public,” Kemosi said in support of the motion.

Mr. Kemosi said during the arrests the suspects are denied police bonds or cash bail thus end up spending the entire weekend in the police cells.

On Friday, Nakuru West MP Samuel Arama was arrested and detained in Nakuru Railway police station on allegations of fraudulent acquisition of land.

On the same day Kebs Charles Ongwae was arrested alongside six other or allegedly allowing substandard fertilizer into the country.

In March, Bobasi MP Innocent Obiri was arrested and locked up at Kisii Central Police Station over accusations of inciting violence and destruction of property.

“The way arrests are organized, they are against constitutional rights of suspects and amount to intimidation, harassment and frustration of the accused,” he added.

Kemosi, who is a lawyer by profession explained that Article 49 (I) (h) of the Kenyan constitution provides that an arrested person has a right to be released on bond or bail on reasonable conditions pending charge or trial, unless there are compelling reasons not to be released.

Further, he urged that Director of Prosecutions Noordin Mohammed to defend the constitution and not wade into politics.

Minority Whip Junet Mohammed who was once arrested and detained for seven days in Pangani Police station lamented that police harass and maim suspects held their cells before they are presented to court.

“This house must protect the constitution and we must speak for other Kenyans outside there who are sitting and who should be given reasonable police bail or bond, Junet stated.

Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya regretted that with the recent happening the country was sliding back to the old days where governments did not respect basic and fundamental human rights.

“All suspects till in court are innocent until proven guilty, we must speak against illegalities made to our colleagues, don’t wait until they come for you,” Mr Kimunya urged.

Kimunya, who was a former cabinet Minister in the retired President Mwai Kibaki regime, said before the promulgation of the new constitution an offence like robbery with violence was not bailable but thanks to the new constitution all offences are bailable.

Kisii Women Representative Janet Ongera condemned the random arrest of MPs on flimsy issues and told the police to stop being used to settle political scores.

Ms Ongera urged her colleagues not to sit back and tolerate MPs being harassed and denied bail, which is a constitutional right.

“My MP Hon. Innocent Obiri was arrested like a high flying criminal in a war zone in Nairobi and escorted to Kisii with over 50 vehicles it’s a shame,” she added.

Kitui Central Makali Mulu and his Isiolo North counterpart said the arrests and unlawful detention of suspects paints the picture of a country being uncivilized.