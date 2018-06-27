Don’t panic, the sugar in your shelves is save, CS Adan and KEBS declare

A team of officials from the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has discounted Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i remarks that the tons of contraband sugar seized in various parts of the country contained Mercury.

Appearing before the joint Parliamentary Committee of Agriculture and Trade investigating how dirty sugar got in the Kenyan market, Raymond Michuki, head of market surveillance at Kebs together Industry and Trade Cabinet Secretary Adan Mohammed said that it was untrue that suspected contraband sugar had traces of hazardous substance.

“I am a chemist by profession and I continue partaking in sugar, if it had any substance we could have realized that,” Mr Michuki declared.

“The two places we raided and took samples of sugar, had impurities of copper 20.7 Mg/kg,” he added.

Last week Industrialization Cabinet Secretary Aden Mohammed and his interior counterpart Fred Matiang’i publicly differed over the contents of the sugar poisonous sugar but later closed ranks saying they were both committed to the fight against contraband.

But as the Parliamentary investigations got under way on Monday, Cs Mohammed denied contradicting his colleague insisting that some of the seized suspected contraband sugar did not comply with the relevant standards.

As of Friday last week, Mohammed held that Kebs that is part of the multi-agency team had sampled and tested the 587,000 bags impounded from 20 companies including sweetener seized from Diamond Wholesaler’s based in Eastleigh and Paleah stores Ruiru.

He further revealed that KEBs through the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (CID) has already preferred charges against the directors of the Diamond wholesaler’s for repackaging of substandard sugar and misuse of standardization mark.

“It is important to point out that in this particular case, the company was found repackaging sugar in Kabras and AGT African branded packages and the sugar did not have documentation traceable to Kebs system which means they had not been certified by KEBS which constitutes counterfeiting,” Cs Aden told the committee co-chaired by MPs Adan Ali haji (Mandera South) and Kanini Kega (Kieni).

However, the CS clarified that the Eastleigh and Ruiru Sugar may have been contaminated due to poor handling during the local transportation and storage.

“It is noted sugar has had significant exposure to humidity due to recent weather conditions,”

Earlier, Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri blamed the importation of contraband sugar into the Kenyan market on a gazette notice issued by the National Treasury in May 2017.

According to Cs Kiunjuri, the notice opened a flood gate for unscrupulous traders to import contraband sugar.

Aldai MP Cornelly Serem also tabled documents, saying the papers showed how the sweetener was contaminated with heavy metals, including mercury, copper and lead.