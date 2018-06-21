Pressure piles on CS Mohammed to resign over contraband sugar

The raging sugar wars escalated yesterday after three MPs from Western Kenya demanded the immediate resignation of Cabinet Secretary for Industry and Trade, Aden Mohammed for allegedly shielding sugar barons and cartels.

Should he fail to vacate office within seven days office, the MPs Savula (Lugari) and Justus Murunga (Matungu) and Vihiga County Women Representative Beatrice Adagala have threatened to mobilize farmers from their home turf to force President Uhuru Kenyatta to sack him from his position.

“In developed countries, the President or the Cabinet Secretary in charge should have resigned by now, this Sugar scandal is even bigger than the NYS scam,” Mr Savula told a press conference at Parliament buildings.

“We are calling for the speedy resignation of the CS Trade and Industry Aden Mohammed, for defending cartels out to kill our local millers,” he added.

Mr Savula, who was elected on Amani National Congress (ANC) said while they had nothing sinister against Cs Aden Mohammed, he has to take personal responsibility for allowing importation of contraband and unsafe sugar.

Besides, he insisted that the Cs Mohammed must be shown the door for contravening the COMESA regulation by permitting importation raw sugar from non-members of COMESA states beyond the required limit.

The COMESA treaty only allows importation of sugar from its members to a tune of 400, 000 metric tons.

“As Minister in charge of standards of commodities that come to the country, why did he allow substandard sugar to land in the Kenyan market,” Savula, who is also Amani National Congress (ANC) Deputy Party Leader asked.

“Brazil is not a COMESA member country,” he reckoned, claiming the cost of production sugar in Brazil is relatively cheap and its importation gives undue advantage to local millers.

Further, the controversial legislator claimed neither Mumias nor Sony enjoyed the benefiting the sugar but was surprised that West Kenya was given undue advantage to import sugar.

“Why did he allocated the import license for non-COMESA sugar to milling factories selectively; it’s only West Kenya that was awarded importation license,” he posed.

The legislators have now the government to cancel or sugar import licenses given to millers and Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to arrest importers whose sugar was found with mercury.

Additionally, all the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) who cleared the unfit sugar for domestic consumption be investigated.

The revelations comes as Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) Managing Director Charles Ongwae refuted Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i allegations that seized smuggled sugar had mercury.

Appearing before the National Assembly’s Committee on Trade and Industry, Mr. Ongwae said he was not aware where CS Matiangi’s got the results showing the alleged dirty sugar had mercury.

“The sugar samples were tested against EAS 749:210, before they were further tested for heavy metals contaminants and no mercury was detected. I want to be very specific that no mercury has been detected in the samples that we have tested,” Ongwae said.

However, the MD clarified that the seized sugar contained traces of copper and lead.

“The copper that was detected was above the required levels identified by the KEBS standards making it unfit for consumption,” Kebs boss stated.