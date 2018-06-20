Three more days left for Groove Awards voting

Fans have 3 more days to vote for their favourites for the Groove with Safaricom season as the awards ceremony draws closer. Public voting began at 10am on Friday 8th June 2018 and will run until midnight 23rd June 2018.

Fans have been voting via sms by sending the word Groove followed by the nominee code to 811 or by dialing *811# and following the prompts, or via the website www.grooveawards.co.ke and now have only 3 more days to go to support their favourite artists.

This year’s winners will be announced on 24th June 2018 at the Gala Awards ceremony, to be held this Sunday.

A winner’s concert is slated shortly after the awards ceremony on 8th July 2018 at The Embu Municipal Council Stadium and will see all winners meeting their fans to celebrate their wins whilst appreciating their support during the nomination and voting process.

Nominees were unveiled days ago at a red-carpet nomination ceremony that saw several new entrants make it to the nominees list

With 3 more days left for voting, artists have reached out to fans for their support on various platforms urging them to vote for them so that they can take home the coveted statuette at the 13 edition of the Awards Ceremony .

The 2018 Groove Awards with Safaricom marks 13 years of historic achievements in the gospel music industry. Groove Awards with Safaricom continues to be the region’s Premier Gospel Award ceremony, and has always sought to promote and connect Gospel artists across Africa and foster unity among industry stakeholders, all the while raising the quality and standards of the local music industry.

This year’s involvement of the public was driven by a strong desire to give greater ownership and participation to music fans across the country. Groove’s key theme this year is rebuild- and it seeks to call for unity of purpose a message that our culture and society so desperately needs. It is based on Nehemiah 2:17-18.