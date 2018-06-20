MPs summon Matiang’i, Kiunjuri and Aden to shed light on importation of  illicit sugar

Cabinet Secretaries, Fred Matiang’i (Interior), Mwangi Kiunjuri (Agriculture) and Aden Mohammed (Trade and Industry) have been summoned to Parliament to shed light on importation of contraband and poisonous sugar.

Agriculture and Livestock committee said on Tuesday that Matiang’i, Kiunjuri and Mohammed have been invited to tell the country ‘on what they know about the unfolding scandal’

“It is for this reason that we as the committee on Agriculture charged with the mandate of oversighting and putting to account state organs and all players in the agriculture sector are now seized of this matter and promise to get to the root of it,” committee Chairman Adan Haji Ali told a press conference at Parliament buildings.

“Starting Monday next week we have slated to have Cabinet Secretary Agriculture and his Interior counterpart appear before us,” he added.

Mr Haji (Mandera South) who was accompanied by five committee members revealed that they will further invite the owner Rai mills Mr Jaswinder Rai who is purported to have imported a whopping 184,000 metric tons.

According to information tabled in the house by Majority Leader Aden Duale , Mr Rai used five different companies to import sugar and stored it in go downs spread across the country including Nakuru, Raiply, Timsales, West Kenya, Webuye, Sukari Distributors, Ndhiwa, JB Maina in Mombasa among others.

“This importation of cheap and toxic sugar in the country smacks of a well-orchestrated move to kill the genuine sugar milling companies in the country such as Mumias, Nzoia, Chemelil and Muhoroni sugar companies where local farmers depend for livelihood,”

Others expected to appear before the committee includes Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs), SGS, Kenya Revenue authority (KRA) and Directors of hydro band and wholesalers.

In the meantime, the committee has requested the director of Criminal Investigations through the Cabinet Secretary Interior to ensure that the stores with the suspected poisonous sugar remain closed and secured as investigations get underway.

Earlier, a war of words erupted in the floor of the house after MPs failed to agree on which committee will probe the importation of the illicit sugar.