Detectives zero in on Silicy and Waiguru as MPs move to have the two probed

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations are trying to piece together information that Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and her predecessor Cabinet Secretary Health Ms. Silicy Kariuki may have been involved in the fresh 9 billion National Youth Service (NYS) scandal.

They are seeking to establish the role of Waiguru at the helm of the devolution ministry before being hived to be ministry Public Service, Gender and Youth affairs Cabinet Secretary, sources familiar with the investigation said on Tuesday.

The sleuths have invited the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission that was initially sidelined in the initial investigations to help ascertain the role played by Health Cabinet Secretary Silicy Kariuki during the 2015-2016 financial year.

“We have we have collaborated EACC to help us to establish if the state officials lifestyles have changed since they took up the positions,” the source at DCI said.

The Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti and team has been actively probing the matter leading to arrest and trying of 47 individuals over possible loss of Sh9 billion at the National Youth Service (NYS).

This has four MPs piled pressure on the detectives to investigate Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru, Agriculture Cabinet secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri and his Health counterpart Ms. Silicy Kariuki investigated over their possible involvement in the first and second National Youth Service (NYS) scandal.

Addressing a press conference at parliament on Tuesday, the MPs said the ‘evidence available’ to them suggests that they may have involved in both NYS sagas.

Ms. Silicy Kariuki was Cabinet Secretary for Public Service before moved to Health docket while Mwangi Kiunjuri succeeded Governor Waiguru at Devolution ministry.

The MPs who included Mohammed Ali (Nyali), Tindi Mwere (Butere), Caleb Amisi (Sabaot) and Kuria Kimani (Molo) MP, also want businessman Ben Gethi, former Director of National Youth Service (NYS) Nelson Githinji, current NYS director Captain Sam Gichuki and police Inspector Mike Julius King’oo Muia also investigated over the NYS heist.

“On Silicy kariuki and Mwangi Kiunjuri, I must make it clear that their being mentioned here is to shed light on what happened during their tenure at the Public Service and Devolution ministries,” Mr Ali stated.

“For instance, police Inspector Mike Julius Muia is purported to have received a payment of kshs 900,000 from a member of the Ngirita family,” he added.

Mr. Ali also called for investigation of former Director of Criminal Investigations Ndwega Muhoro shoddy investigations over the theft of Sh791 million shillings siphoned through the IFMIS system.

Sabaot MP Caleb Amisi put the detectives on notice for failing to grill directors of Petro Kenya Peter Gathecha and his partner businessman Gor Semelango.

Mr Gathecha is Mama Ngina Kenyatta, the President’s mother’s younger brother.

His co-director at Petrokenya is businessman Evans Gor Semelang’o, a former chairman of the Youth Fund.

Gathecha ‘s company, Petrokenya Oil Company Limited, made Sh68 million this year for supplying diesel to NYS.

“Evidence has been brought to my attention that now points to the alleged involvement of other senior government officials banks and business people whose names have been studiously avoided by investigators and the media,” Amisi noted.