Phase two of China Trade week expo kicks off

About 1,500 Chinese companies will be scouting for deals during the second phase of the China Trade Week exhibition that began in Nairobi today June 18 and set to come to a close on June 20th.

The trade fair, which is in its fourth consecutive year, is looking to connect distributors, manufacturers, exporters and retailers in Kenya with their counterparts in China.

The first phase of the conference which came to a close last week was attended by about 3,000 visitors.

“The second phase of China Trade Week expo 2018 opened to the public this morning as from 9am and will continue through to to 4pm. This phase features exhibitors of agricultural and electrical appliances mainly from China,” said the exhibition’s events organizer Sian Xiao.

The China Trade Week was inspired by China’s ambitious development plan dubbed One Belt One Road.

It started in 2013 at the United Arabs Emirates and has spread to other countries including Ghana, South Africa, Iran and Morocco.