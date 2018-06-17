Fena, Serro, Suzziah, Gravitti, Juliani & More to Headline the #Formnidiva Music Concert at the Alliance Francaise

Top Kenyan artistes: Fena, Serro, Suzziah, Gravitti band and Juliani are set to headline the Form Ni Diva music concert by the #FormNiGani Movement by Kenyan creatives this Sunday, 17th June 2018 at Alliance Francaise from 2 PM – 10 PM. Also performing will be Wen, Zikki, and poets: Spontaneous the Poet, Qui Qarre and Teardrops. Hosted by Cindy Ogana, this is the second concert organized by Form Ni Gani Kenya – to create awareness and encourage Kenyans to hold free and open conversations regarding Family Planning. The concert is especially targeted to sensitize women on issues around Family Planning.

Ahead of the concert, Fena says, “I urge all our fans especially the young people to come out on Sunday. Apart from the music, we will have important conversations about the role and impact of Family Planning,” with Juliani adding: “We hope to empower and encourage Kenyans to know more about how Family Planning affects their future. We worked on a song with Suzziah which we will be performing in concert for the first time.”

#FormNiDiva concert is part of the activities within the #FormNiGani Movement (launched 17th April, 2018). So far, they include the “K63” Visual comic book on Family Planning by top Kenyan animator and graffiti artist: Point Blank and #FormNiNgoma music concert (12th May, 2018) in Bungoma. In addition, there was the #FormNiBall 7-a-side football tournament held at Starehe Boys (28th & 29th April, 2018), an exhibition by Boniface Mwangi highlighting more than 60 personal stories on sex, and a theme song performed by Juliani and Suzziah—all to create awareness and address issues on Family Planning.

#FormNiGani (“What’s the plan”) movement is engaging Kenyans in conversations about making informed decisions about our future and the crucial role of family planning in it. Despite its importance, many Kenyans lack access to both family planning methods and information.