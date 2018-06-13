Four MultiChoice traders win a fully paid trip to watch 2018 World Cup in Russia

The just concluded MultiChoice Kenya trade promotion competition has seen four dealers walk away with fully paid trips to Russia to witness this year’s 2018 FIFA World Cup. The four winners were drawn from SIMNET Electronics, Geosaw Enterprises, Naivas Supermarket and Tusker Mattresses.

While unveiling the winners during a customer’s breakfast, GOtv Kenya General Manager Simon Kariithi congratulated the winners saying, “We’re proud of our partnerships with our local partners. Our traders form an important part of our value chain and therefore today’s reward is a show of our commitment to improve the lives of the people in our communities and those we interact with for business. We are always looking for exclusive content experiences to give our customers. Our trade partners form an important core of our customer base. We realize that it is only by creating value for our customers, our employees and society that we’ll build a successful business for the future.”

The four winners will be able to have an experience of a life time as they will undergo Petersburg City Tour, visit to the Vodka Museum with Vodka tasting and enjoy a private boat tour along rivers and canals of St Petersburg. They will also have a chance to experience a high-speed hydrofoil ride to Peterhof, pre-match cocktails to on the 26th June, the much-anticipated kick-off match between Nigeria against Argentina and lunches and dinners all included.

The competition targeted all the dealers, key accounts and MultiChoice branches and was open for a period of 6 weeks. Each participating branch was required to meet specific targets including putting up a feature display at prominent locations where instant prizes and football merchandise were given to the traders with the best displays.

Other prizes that were up for grabs in the competitions included Tuk Tuk delivery vans, motorbikes, Samsung 50” UHD television sets and shopping vouchers ranging from Ksh. 100,000 to Ksh. 40,000.