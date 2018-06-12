Samsung unveils four devices, offering premium features at various price points

Samsung Electronics is set to excite the market with the launch of the Ultimate Squad; four devices that offer consumers varied smartphone experience, while meeting their practical needs. These devices that will deliver everyday convenience to the consumers are the Galaxy J4, Galaxy J6, Galaxy J7 Duo and the Galaxy A6+.

Charles Kimari, Head of Mobile Division at Samsung Electronics East Africa said the new devices are an upgrade from some previous models after listening to consumer needs on their expectations from a smartphone, adding that Samsung Electronics is looking at giving consumers some of the firm’s signature features like Infinity Display and Dual Camera at various price points.

“Samsung Electronics is always striving to ensure our customers have the most advanced products on the market. These latest devices are a testament to this. We integrated our unique approach to design as well as the features Galaxy customers have come to love to provide added performance without compromising on style.”

The Galaxy J4 sets itself as an affordable 5.5” display device, with improvements in storage and camera specifications as well. Its Super AMOLED display offers richer more vivid colours for an enhanced viewing experience. The 5.5” display now also allows for an enhanced level of multi-tasking previously reserved for more expensive Samsung phones. With App pair users can create a pairing of two apps they use most frequently and quickly access them simultaneously on a split screen at the click of a finger. The J4 also packs a brighter camera with a F1.9 13MP lens, and a 5MP front camera that comes with an adjustable LED flash. In addition, the device also features Samsung’s unique convenience features that include the SecureFolder and Dual Messenger. The Galaxy J4 also comes in 32GB internal storage offering consumers increased value for money

The Galaxy J6 has added the best-in-market viewing experience to the mass market devices segment with the introduction of Infinity Display on the device. Combined with the device’s sleek curves and seamless lines, the 5.6” J6 offers an elegant style and comfortable grip to the user. The device’s 8MP front camera allows users to capture high resolution selfies, even in low light thanks to the adjustable LED flash and selfie flash.

The convenience of security with facial recognition has also been included on this device. Secure folders, based on the KNOX security platform will also give users the convenience of splitting work files and apps from personal files and apps.

The Galaxy J7 Duo draws its inspiration from the continued preference to dual camera smartphones. The rear dual camera features F1.9 13MP and 5MP lenses. The 8MP F1.9 front camera captures selfies that will also highlight the subject by blurring the background using a Selfie focus mode. The 5.5” Galaxy J7 Duo now comes with an improved internal storage of 32GB and Micro SD expansion of up to 256GB.

The Galaxy A6+ features a powerful front and rear camera, a sleek premium design and Samsung’s Infinity Display. The device comes with a 16MP and 5MP dual camera, with a Live Focus feature that enables the user to control the depth of field and bokeh effect before or even after the shot is taken. The device has taken selfies to the next level with a 24MP front camera, an adjustable LED flash and selfie flash, that will assist in getting high resolution selfies even in low light.

Designed with practicality and everyday convenience in mind, the Galaxy A6+ integrates several popular features from Samsung’s flagship, including hassle-free security with Face Recognition and Fingerprint scanning for a quick and effortless way to unlock the device. Users can experience a richer surround sound experience to enjoy movies, music and more with speakers supported by Dolby Atmos optimized audio. The device also comes with Infinity Display that goes beyond the bezel, featuring an impressive 6” display with a 18.5:9 screen ratio.

All these devices will be available at Samsung Experience Stores, Safaricom shops and authorised dealers across the country.