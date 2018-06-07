Where to go yurt glamping in Oregon

We know them as Manyatta in Kenya; those circular structures common in the Eastern Province and among the Nomadic people in the country. They are simple thatched homesteads that bring about the cultural feel of a clan. Synonymous with Africa, the Manyattas are also common in other parts of the world, here, known as the yurts. These circular dwellings are a favorite for those seeking a unique family bliss. Here are environmentally friendly yurts for your glamping experience in Oregon, the U.S.

Unique yurt in Tillamook

Glampers are in for a one-of-a-kind getaway in this secluded yurt with panoramic bay views. The design is a contemporary twist on the traditional yurt used by Central Asian nomads. It features classic yurt elements such as lattice walls and radial rafters, but with a dash of luxury. It can sleep up to four guests, two in the separate bedroom, and two on the futon. The bedroom has a bespoke handmade alder queen-size bed sitting under a clear dome to watch the moon and stars above.

The spacious, open floor plan includes a classic domed ceiling, hardwood floors, and a cozy gas fireplace where you can enjoy reading books from the filled shelves. Bring out your cookery skills in the onsite kitchen or cook up a storm on the charcoal grill. You can also opt to relax by the fire pit, before jumping in the five-person hot tub for an evening of stargazing. This modern yurt has all the charm of traditional camping but with all the luxurious facilities glampers could dream of. Netflix on those lazy nights and keep connected to the rest of the world with the free Wi-Fi.

Rustic Yurt Rentals near Portland

Located near the charming town of Vernonia near Portland, Oregon, these beautiful yurts redefine the meaning of glamping. They boast a unique design and are exceptionally well-maintained with high-speed internet. Relax in a hammock or hanging chair in the pavilion or in a comfortable chair on the floating dock. The Banks-Vernonia State Trail runs through the property with incredible hiking and biking trails. A fire pit and an amphitheater for night time entertainment are available. While the yurts are cool, the straw-bale day lodge is probably unlike anything guests have seen before! The 3,500-square-foot day lodge is the first permitted straw bale structure in Columbia County’s history.

Secluded Mongolian Yurt in the Yoncalla Woodlands

The Mongolian yurt is in Yoncalla, Oregon, and can accommodate 2 guests. Set in stunning woodlands, the yurt gives glampers an opportunity to reconnect with nature. The only bedroom has a king-sized bed and a chair with a bedside table to allow for study. For those seeking to disconnect from the hustles and bustles of the world, the yurt is a bare bone living space; making it a perfect getaway spot. It is made from imported Mongolian wood, natural fibers, and has wool insulation, which makes the property a cozy place to rest. Being on a farm, guests get to see and interact with farm animals during the day, and star gaze at night; creating long lasting memories of your stay. Bring your hiking boots and mountain bikes to explore the area, experiencing the natural surrounding beauty.

Camping Yurt on Ski Resort in North Powder

Yurt camping in North Powder allows you to stay warm and cozy during your next ski getaway. These two yurt rentals have inviting wood-burning stoves, and firewood is provided to ensure your comfort amidst the harsh cold weather. The onsite kitchen gives you a chance to reconnect with family and friends as you make your favorite meals. If in need of extra sleeping space, bring your sleeping bag and a pillow and use the bunks with comfortable sleeping pads. A ski getaway to a camping yurt is nothing you will want to miss on your next visit to Oregon.

Beautiful Yurt near Fern Ridge Lake

Set near Fern Ridge Lake in Oregon, this yurt rental can sleep up to two guests in the one queen-size bed and comes with both air conditioning and heating. It is decorated in a flowery and whimsical theme, with an 8-foot by 10-foot covered deck. Glampers will have breakfast provided daily, and different beverages available during happy hour. Free Wi-Fi is available.

Credit: Josephine Wawira

Images by GlampingHub